CELEB GIST: Denrele clarifies view of ‘intimacy’ after bashing over comment on late Goldie. Portable says he deserves Grammy nomination

Denrele shares his idea of ‘intimacy’ after he got bashed over statement about late singer Goldie

Denrele Edun, one of the most controversial figures in Nigerian pop culture history came under fire a couple of days ago after his statement about his ‘intimacy’ with late singer Goldie Harvey while she was alive.

In an interview session with NeeCee Boss lady, Denrele who was a close friend of the late musician stated that he was ‘intimate’ with her despite the fact that she was married.

His statement during the interview drew criticism from numerous social media users. Some commentators dragged him for insinuating that he was having an affair with her despite the fact that he knew she was married.

Denrele immediately released a statement to explain what he meant by ‘intimacy’.

Here is what he said:

“Intimacy has been misconstrued! Why does everyone think Intimacy connotes s3x?

What a Horny Frequency!

Either ways, intimacy in this context means ‘Shared Secrets’ and ‘One Corner’ denotes ‘even catching me with someone in the Corner’.

“’Igboro’ na Street. We don enter trenches severally! Oh well, this is the first time in Years that people are talking about the late Goldie… We would have had a good laugh about this!” Denrele wrote.

Watch him speak below.

Goldie died in February 2013.

Singer Portable says he deserves a Grammy nomination

Fledgeling Nigerian recording artiste, Portable in a Twitter post stated that he deserves a Grammy award nomination.

According to the singer, his smash hit ‘Zazzu zeh’ deserves to be recognized at the premium award ceremony.

He wrote on Twitter, “My hit song, zazoo deserves a Grammy award.”

Portable did not stop there, he went on to state that he will be prepared to confront the organizers of the award show should they try to rip him.

He added, “If Grammy try rip me, them go collect.”

If Grammy try rip me, them go collect. — Portable (@Portable_zehh) March 24, 2022

Daddy Freeze explains why he endorses celebrities to perform at political rallies

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has opined in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 26 that celebrities have the duty to perform at political events.

Freeze’s statement is coming days after musician Timi Dakolo was criticized for performing at presidential aspirant Abubakar Atiku’s political rally earlier in the week.

Freeze stated in his post that everyone in the country has the responsibility to serve, therefore, they should be allowed to carry out their duties.

Read what he has to say:

Oxlade says music business too dark

Singer Oxlade on his microblogging platform, Twitter made a cryptic post about the Nigerian music industry.

According to the budding musician, ‘music is beautiful’, however, the music ‘business is too dark’.

Despite being one of the most talented youngsters in the music industry, Oxlade is yet to sign an official deal.

He had this to say on Twitter; “Music is so beautiful.

But why is music business so dark.”

Music is so beautiful.

Music is so beautiful.

But why is music business so dark. — oxy 🌘🐐 (@oxladeofficial) March 25, 2022

Actress Nancy Isime addresses claim she is dating a married man

Actress Nancy Isime has denied claims that she is having an affair with a married UK-based Nigerian businessman and media mogul identified as Michael Dion-Goli.

It was alleged that Nancy Isime’s secret lover has been bankrolling her and sponsoring her ostentatious lifestyle.

The media personality and Nollywood actress via her Instagram platform has since denied the allegations.

She mentioned in her post that people are usually envious of successful women. The actress mentioned in her statement that she will not be “bullied by patriarchy.”

The actress had this to say:

“I knew the breaking news was coming, there’s been too much positive news about me online, not everyone likes that. Once your name drives traffic, the propaganda begins with or without evidence. But listen, I refused to be bullied by patriarchy!

“Sad part, if I haven’t even scratched surface yet. God just started with me and yes, it is easy to say ignore until you are on set filming till 11pm, on the phone constantly working towards the season premiere lunch of your show amongst all the other obligations for brands you work with and future projects.

“We stay grinding. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Nancy Isime, actor, multiple award-winning host, CEO, NIP, studios executive producer and creator of the Nancy Isime show. Any other title is yours not mine.

BBNaija star Beatrice opens up on attempting suicide

Former Big Brother Naija star, Beatrice Agba Nwaji disclosed on her Twitter platform that she had attempted taking her own life three times before emerging a reality star.

On Wednesday, March 23, Beatrice who participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes reminisced about her suicide attempt back in 2019.

She wrote, ”Just laying in bed and remembering how I was depressed and attempted suicide three times.

On this day in 2019 was the third time.”

Just laying in bed and remembering how I was depressed and attempted suicide 3 times. On this day in 2019 was the third time.. Look at me now🙌🏻😓. Try your best to stay alive, the future has brighter days..❤️ — Beatrice Agba Nwaji 🚨 (@BeatriceTetenge) March 21, 2022

