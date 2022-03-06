CELEB GIST: Don Jazzy, Mercy Aigbe’s videos keep Nigerians talking. More stories…

Don Jazzy raises eyebrows with massage video

Don Jazzy, one of the most reputable entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry stunned the public when he published a video of himself massaging an unclad lady in his compound.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the entertainment polymath mentioned that he is prepared to become a masseur. He captioned the video, “Do you need a massage? I’M THE BEST INDEED.”

The controversial video infuriated his followers who have known him for his reticent personality.

Several onlookers reprimanded him and urged him to take down the content from his Instagram page with immediate effect. The Mavins records head honcho has refused to take the video off his page.

See the video below:

Tonto Dikeh queries God following demise of her step mother

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has refused to accept the demise of her step-mother.

On Saturday, March 5, the actress mentioned that she is ‘not going to forgive God’ following the death of her step-mother.

Publishing the video on Instagram, the actress came with a caption which read “Farewell Mama, This one I can’t forgive God”.

Watch the video below.

Tonto did not stop there, she went on to disclose that she needs God to give her reasons for taking away her step mother.

”GOOD BYE MY FRIEND

God you see this one, it pained me..

They say don’t question you!!!

Very laughable Because

I believe that’s for people who don’t know you, I know you, you know me.

I NEED ANSWERS”

Mercy Aigbe’s throwback video urging women to finesse their married lovers surfaces

A video of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe admonishing women to finesse their lovers aired on Saturday morning.

The actress specifically admonished young women to ‘cash out’ when dating married men.

The video surfaced on social media following her recent interview alongside her newest husband, Kazim Adeoti.

In the video which was shared on YouTube after her marriage to her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry crashed, Aigbe described being in a relationship with a married man as a “bad situation” and also told women not to do it for love but for the material things they can get.

Read also: CELEB GIST: BBNaija’s Maria ready for jail if any man ‘touches’ her. Juliet Ibrahim counsels lovers on s3x hygiene. More…

Admitting that a married man belongs to his wife and kids, Aigbe told women in relationships to make sure it’s worth it and also ensure they are getting cars and houses.

She also urged them to teach such men a lesson, so they can run back to their wives and kids after they are done with them.

Watch the video below.

Mercy Aigbe is currently married to her ‘D Owner’ Kazim Adeoti, who was previously married to Oluwafunsho Asiwaju-Adeoti, a former friend of the actress.

Actor Yul Edochie slams men for dating women who demand transport fare after a date

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie came hard on young men who allow themselves to remain in a relationship with a lady who keeps demanding for transport fare after a date.

The actor stated that most men prefer to date entitled women instead of going into a relationship with a hardworking woman.

“Don’t generalise. All women are not the same,” Yul wrote.

See his post here;

Zainab Balogun discloses battle with stage 4 endometriosis

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu in a social media post opened up about her battle with stage 4 endometriosis.

The popular actress explained that she suffered numerous years of excruciating pain during her monthly flow.

After she was diagnosed, the actress had to undergo surgery and said in a video that she has been taking injections every three months to simulate menopause in her.

She explained that this treatment has caused her to lose her hair, alongside other side effects.

She encouraged women who experience excruciating pain during their period to see a gynaecologist that cares.

Read her story below.

Rapper Kanye West expresses how he feels about divorce as Kim Kardashian is declared single

American recording artiste, Kanye West could not hide his animosity towards the concept of divorce after his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian legally became single.

Kanye West shared his thoughts on the social media platform, Instagram on Friday morning.

The post reads in part: “Divorce feels like full blown Covid.

“Divorce feels like your doctor doesn’t know shit.

“Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass.

“Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall.

“Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall.”

Read the full post below.

The American recording artiste has since taken down the post from his Instagram page.

Comedian Maraji confesses she walked down the aisle with man who broke her heart

Popular Nigerian comedian, Maraji real name Oloruntobi Gloria revealed on her Instagram page that she married the man who broke her heart two years ago.

The soon-to-be mum made this known via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 5, 2022, while answering questions from her fans.

“Aunty Gloria remember that time you were heartbroken, was it your current hubby,” the fan asked.

The popular skit maker was affirmative in her response.

“This same guy, this same housemate of mine, na em break my heart. I would have given you guys the full story but let’s just move past it,” she said.

Watch the video below.

In September 2020, the comedian made headlines when she revealed her then-boyfriend (now-husband) broke her heart for no reason.

The couple have since reconciled.

Nigerian elites attend wedding ceremony of Kogi politician Natasha Akpoti, Warri Chief, Emmanuel Uduaghan

On Saturday, March 5, Kogi state politician and former governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti tied the knot with Warri chief, Emmanuel Uduaghan, in Kogi state.

The wedding ceremony was attended by primarily politicians and other dignitaries in the country.

Some notable elites at the event included, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowo, the former Senate President Bukola Saraki, renowned comedian Bovi and a host of other notable individuals.

Despite the caliber of guests at the event, no one was allowed to spray cash on the couple.

See photos below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now