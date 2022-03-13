CELEB GIST: Dorathy says ‘love is trash’, Anita defends marriage, Nana claims she’s slept with over 100 men. More…

Anita Joseph prepared to salvage her marriage against social media ridicule

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph on Friday, March 11 came hard on a troll who compared her marriage with Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, predicting that like the dancer, the actress’ marriage will hit the rocks.

The social media troll had taken to Instagram to call out Anita Joseph over the way she flaunts her marriage online and how it would soon end as that of Korra Obidi.

Responding to the negative comment, Anita fired back at the troll emphasizing that her marriage will last.

The actress did not stop there, she went further to enlighten the commenter that posting each other’s partners on social media does not mean that the marriage will crash.

The troll wrote, “Na that @motherhenanita na hin remain. They think marriage is by showing rubbish on the net. It makes you feel good but does it makes your partner feel good? Keep your marriage beautiful, secret and unpressurized.

“Always thinking of what to post next about your marriage, when you can do more in the secret and keep it that way. I have never seen all online marriage broadcasters lasting long.”



Anita in her response had this to say:

“You see my marriage, it will last no matter the evil you wish me and my marriage which was signed and sealed in heaven oh!

“So as you wish me bad know that is back to sender, I just dey my own oh please read.

“This my Marriage I don’t understand why some of you are so unhappy that I’m enjoying my marriage why, why, why!

“If to say I marry Dangote wetin for happen.

“Wow, this world is one kind oh OMG! When you say someone brings their marriage to social media I don’t really get it.

“She further explained, “Just because you see pictures videos, huh!.

“Do you know anything about us naaaa. Did you know when we moved into our new home naaa. Till after months we started posting. Did you know when we changed cars naaaa?”

BBNaija star, Dorathy says ‘love is trash’

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor during a question and answer session on social media called love ‘trash’.

According to the reality star, love often makes people weak and she is not interested in going into a relationship anytime soon.

She had this to say: “Love is trash and it makes you weak. Not interested”

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Abena reveals she has slept with over 100 men

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Abena Korkor has revealed that at the age of 32, she has had intercourse with over 100 men.

According to the presenter who has also opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, she has had numerous ‘playmates’ which according to her was all for fun.

Speaking in an interview with Jerry Justice on Adom FM, she said she might have lost body count and she isn’t ashamed of it saying men do worse .

Listen to her speak below.

Tony Elumelu lauds Nigerian creatives

Nigerian business owner and economist, Tony Elumelu applauded Nigerian creatives in a social media post on Tuesday, March 8.

Elumelu made the post on the microblogging site, Twitter following Davido’s impressive performance at the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom on Saturday, March 5.

The Transcorp owner and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation went on to mention Wizkid, a Grammy award winner who also sold out O2 Arena within three minutes.

He noted that Nigerian creatives; including entertainers appeal to a global audience and it makes them one of the strongest exports in the world.

Speaking via his Twitter page, Elumelu wrote,

“The 20k capacity arena was filled up; same arena where @wizkidayo’s recent concert got sold out within minutes for 3 nights.”

Tony Elumelu continued:

“The Nigerian creative sector has such global coverage and appeal that it is now one of our strongest exports and brand projection.

Our creatives are strongly contributing towards the economic development of Nigeria – young Nigerians are generally talented and hardworking.

I am optimistic that with the right leadership, we will overcome poverty and joblessness.”

Our creatives are strongly contributing towards the economic development of Nigeria – young Nigerians are generally talented and hardworking. I am optimistic that with the right leadership, we will overcome poverty and joblessness. #TOEWay. — Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) March 7, 2022

Actress Funke Akindele urges fans not to identify everyone as a friend

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has admonished her fans on social media never to identify everyone as their friends.

She stated that some people should be identified as acquaintances, colleagues or a subordinate.

The Jenifa’s Diary actress wrote:

“Everybody is not your friend.”

She continued, “Some people are your colleague, acquaintance, boss, subordinate.

Normalize not calling everyone friend and foisting friendship expectations on people who are not your friends.”

Mr. P predicts P Square would shut down O2 Arena

Nigerian recording artiste, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P of the music group, P Square claims he and his twin brother, Paul, would shut down O2 Arena in London.

Mr. P said this on his verified Twitter page, on Tuesday after Davido’s sold-out concert at the 20,000 capacity auditorium.

Speaking on Twitter, Mr. P mentioned that P-Square would “close down” the O2 arena, whether they sing new songs or not.

His tweet read, “We don’t need to shut down O2. We are only going to close it down; with or without new songs! Legend is Legend.”

Mr. P also on his Instagram story wrote, “London and the world. Are you ready for the King of Stage? P Square world tour loading.

“Don’t joke with the Kings of Stage. We don’t do concerts, we do crusades. With or without new songs!”

Team PSQUARE should we O2 or Wembley this sh*t? …. Comment below 👇🏾…….. O2 is calling The Kings of Stage.🔥🔥🔥🔥

#Rehearsals #AboutToDisturbLondon#PsquareWorldTourLoading pic.twitter.com/LgLAKCZ8vk — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) March 7, 2022

Go follow @Psquare_world

We don’t need to shutdown O2

We are only coming to close it down!👌🏾 with or without new songs! Legend is Legend👌🏾🔥 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) March 7, 2022

