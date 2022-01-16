CELEB GIST: Eedris claims Charly Boy cornered N70m from feud with 50 cent. Fiancée ‘slaps’ BBN star. More…

Singer Olakira confirms he is related to controversial preacher Mummy G.O

Nigerian recording artiste Olakira has confirmed reports that he is the brother to controversial pastor, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly Known as Mummy G.O.

Reports made the rounds on Friday that Mummy GO is a sister to Olakira, who sang ‘In my Maserati’.

This stirred reactions online as he was ridiculed by online trolls, saying he’ll go to hell.

Responding, Olakira confirmed that Mummy G.O is his sister and he’s not going to hell.

His tweet read: “Yes she is my sister and na heaven I Dey go.”

Rapper Eedris Abdul-Kareem revisits old feud with 50 Cent in 2004, accuses Charly Boy of pocketing N70M

The Nigerian musician and social activist Eedris Abdulkareem accused his colleague and former friend, Charly Boy of turning his back against him when he had a clash with the American rapper, 50 Cent in 2004.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, January 14, ‘The Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ crooner said his feud with 50 Cent was during a flight when the American singer’s team disgraced him while other Nigerian artistes onboard looked on without interfering.

At the time, 50 Cent was in Nigeria to perform in Lagos State.

Speaking during the narration, he alleged that Charly Boy, who was then president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria was asked to reconcile them, he received a sum of N70 million and silenced the issue without making any effort resolve the controversy.

In a video, Abdulkareem described Charly Boy as a “bad leader” and a “fake activist.”

Watch the video below.

American rapper and member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit entourage, Young Buck also gave a detailed narration of what happened on the plane in 2004.

Watch him speak below.

BBNaija star Tochi involved in engagement controversy

Big Brother Naija star Tochi was left heartbroken after his US-based lover surreptitiously issued him a stern warning on her Instagram platform after he proposed to her.

The reality star earlier in the week revealed that he was engaged to a lady identified as Beautiful Chioma. He published a video of his proposal on his Instagram page, however, it was taken down after 24 hours.

The video was taken down with immediate effect after Chioma specifically stated that “I am not the one that you will use to trend”.

She wrote: “There’s so much more to life than the attention/validation that you seek so much for from the outside world… but it’s not me that’s gonna be used to trend… everybody rest ijn.”

Here is a video of Tochi’s proposal.

Comedian Basketmouth vows to keep troubling preachers

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has vowed to continue criticizing men of God regardless of its weighty repercussions.

Basketmouth’s statement on social media came after the senior pastor and founder of Living Faith Church aka The Winners Gospel Church, Bishop David Oyedepo urged his congregation never to speak against pastors or men of God.

Sharing a photo of the Oyedepo news on his IG stories, reacting, Basketmouth had this to say;

”This news dey make me laugh cos I am so guilty of this. Did it again 7 times yesterday and 15 times today. And I know I have 50 more to go today”

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel explains how drug addiction almost ruined his life

Renowned Ghanaian disclosed during an interview monitored by CELEB GIST that his life and movie career was almost ruined by drug addiction.

Majid mentioned that he consumed narcotics until he chose to surrender his life to God and become a staunch Christian.

“I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So I did some drugs; we tried something to see how it goes,” he disclosed.

The actor went further to mention that his circle of friends nearly wrecked him due to drug and alcohol addiction.

Listen to the Ghanaian actor speak about his life below.

Timi Dakolo wants budding artistes to give themselves time to ‘blow’

Nigerian recording artiste and music coach, Timi Dakolo has admonished budding musicians to give themselves grace and time to emerge and attain their full potential.

In a statement published on his social media page, Dakolo stated that it is heinous for a fledgling singer to compare his or her work with that of experienced people.

The singer tweeted:

“Just so you know, nobody started really really well.

We learnt on the job .Your beginnings shouldn’t be compared to someone’s 10 years of experience. That’s so unfair to what you are building. Give yourself time to grow.”

He added on Instagram:

”The truth is that you are going to mess up a lot at the beginning. Flunk at your first try. Your first work will look like nothing you have in mind. That’s ok.

“We all didn’t get it right at first, it is possible the people you admire now were worse than you at the beginning. That part wasn’t just shown to you. So it’s ok if you are struggling at first,it’s part of the process.

“Nobody was really good at the beginning.”

Billionaire heiress Paris Hilton applauds Nigerian humanitarian

Billionaire heiress and entertainment polymath, Paris Hilton has revealed that she was moved to tears by the humanitarian act of the founder of Chess In Slum Africa Initiative, Tunde Onakoya.

Onakoya, who has become a social media sensation in recent weeks, took to the microblogging site, Twitter to share an update on a little boy he found in the slums of Ikorodu in February 2021.

Sharing before and after transformation photos of the boy, Onakoya wrote:

The tweet went viral on social media and caught the attention of American billionaire heiress, Paris Hilton, who disclosed that she shed tears over the man’s kind act.

She tweeted, “Such a beautiful story. This made me cry. God bless you for making such a difference in his life. This is what humanity is about.”

Read Paris’ tweet below.

