CELEB GIST: Is Bashir, El-Rufai's son, getting a divorce? Actor Alex Ekubo walks down the aisle this year, and more... | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
CELEB GIST: Is Bashir, El-Rufai’s son, getting a divorce? Actor Alex Ekubo walks down the aisle this year, and more…
Is Bashir, Governor El-Rufai’s son getting a divorce?
Bashir El-Rufai, a son of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai dropped a suggestive post on the social media platform, Twitter during the early hours of Saturday, suggesting he may be heading for a divorce.
According to Bashir, the ideology and concept of family is overrated, specifically stating in the now deleted tweet that he is officially done with his union.
Bashir tied the knot in November 2020, at a wedding ceremony that was well attended by dignitaries from across the country.
Taking to the social media platform, Twitter on Saturday, he wrote; ”I am officially done. Family is over rated tbvh”
Actor, Alex Ekubo, prepared to walk down the aisle in 2021
A week ago, Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo engaged his long time partner, Fancy Achologu.
The Nollywood actor recently revealed that he is prepared to walk down the aisle with the love of his life in the concluding part of 2021.
Although Ekubo did not mention specifically when the ceremony would take place, he did reveal via his Instagram platform that he is taking necessary steps to make sure the ceremony happens within the year.
Here is the announcement that the ‘Lagos Cougars’ actor made on Instagram;
”My Fiancée, @fancyacholonu & I thank you all for the outpour of love & support, from the bottom of our hearts we say thank you & God bless you all.
“On Monday 10th May, we would be officially announcing our wedding dates, happening THIS YEAR!!!”he wrote
RCCG G.O, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, pours out his heart on son’s untimely demise
On Tuesday, May 4, Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer died at the age of 42.
On Friday, May 7 while preaching at his church’s edition of it’s Holy Ghost service, Pastor Adeboye urged everyone to always give thanks to God and say ‘It is well’ even in the face of crises rather than ‘blame and question God’.
“Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children e.t.c and if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy those wealth or kids temporarily and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.” he said.
Read also: CELEB GIST: Pastor Oyakhilome now a grandfather, Princess Shyngle attempts suicide, again; more inside…
With biblical reference to Ezekiel 24:16, the clergyman said
“God took away Ezekiel’s wife and asked him not to mourn over her. What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God, I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours, we shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).
“Finally in all things let’s learn to say thank you father and It is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name,” Adeboye said.
Davido stuns his daughter, six-ur-old Imade with a brand new SUV
Imade, the first child and daughter of the recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido has recieved a brand new Range Rover SUV.
The young lady will be turning six on the 14th of May, 2021.
The Nigerian shared a video of Imade in the ride on his Instagram page and wrote;
”Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO”
Davido has two more children. Hailey from his second baby mama, Amanda, and Ifeanyi from his ex-fiancee, Chioma.
Mercy Eke, ex-bbnaija star denies involvement in divorce scandal
Big brother Naija star, Mercy Eke has reacted to reports that she is the primary cause of the shocking divorce between footballer, Aaron Samuel and wife, Chinwo.
Eke who is alleged to be the third wheel in the marriage has denied any involvement with the footballer.
Here is what the reality star had to say about the controversy;
Whoever is behind this pack of lies will never know peace since this person does not want to let me rest. If it is true I am guilty, may I never know peace or anything good come to me but if I am innocent, whoever is behind this is doomed and will never know peace. What is my business with him? I know him but have nothing romantic with him,” she said.
“He is a ‘boy’ to someone I know and I can never stoop that low. Please I don’t f*ck small boys, I don’t have anything to do with small boys. I really didn’t want to address this but since you called me I have no choice but to respond to your questions. Thank you for reaching out.”
Aaron and Chinwe got married in 2018 and they have two children together.
Neither Samuel nor his wife have made comments about the matter.
