Celeb Gist: Is Dino owing for his Mercedes Benz? Bobrisky declares ‘himself’ wealthiest 'woman' in Nigeria. More...

Is Dino Melaye yet to pay for his Mercedes Benz?

Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye is renowned for his ostentatious living.

The former senator threatened to take legal action after a car dealer accused him of N14.5 million debt for a Mercedes Benz he acquired in 2018.

The drama started on Thursday after the politician took to his Instagram platform to flaunt his recently acquired, Rolls Royce Cullinan.

“If you yab me l go ride am, if you no yab me l go ride am….kuku yab me make I continue dey ride am jare.. .Omo Melaye saying Let them say,” he had written in Pidgin alongside a photo of the car.

Shortly after the post, the car company, Unique Motors took to the comment section to call out the former lawmaker and alleged that he refused to pay the balance for the 2018 vehicle he acquired.

“Sir, you still have outstanding balance to pay unique motors. All effort to reach you and Moses prove abortive. Please pay up sir,” the company had written.

In a follow-up post, however, Melaye fired back at the company, accusing it of using his name to promote its business.

“No be only unique motor!

If l am really owing you, you know what to do.

Abi na social media you sell the imaginary car?

All of una wey dey use my name promote your obscure business…

God know una address ooo. But for this unique nonsense my lawyers go reach you. You dial trouble,” he wrote.

In the post accompanied with a picture of Melaye posing alongside the Mercedes Benz, the company said efforts to collect the remaining balance have so far proved abortive.

Read their statement below.

Crossdresser, Bobrisky declares self wealthiest woman in the world

Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has declared himself the wealthiest ‘woman’ in the world.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram on Saturday, the crossdresser stated that no woman from this part of the world can compete with him financially.

The self-acclaimed Male barbie stated;

“No girl in dis country is as rich as Bobrisky, NEVER!!!”

He continues;

“Let us start from the hair.

Only my hair alone is worth over 100 million.

You all know I buy hair like water.

Let talk about my jewelry, pure GOLD.”

The concluding part of his statement reads;

“Now let go to how much Bob charge for Ambassadorial deals.

“Each brand I charge N10 million for 6 months.

Ask all the brands I’m working for, how much they pay me.”

Footballer Odion Ighalo reportedly welcomes child with another woman

Adesuwa Ighalo, the estranged wife of former Nigerian international footballer, Odion Ighalo has accused the ex-Manchester United forward of welcoming another baby with another woman.

She stated that he is paying child support for the newborn child.

This is according to his estranged wife, Sonia, who took to her Instagram stories on Friday, June 18, 2021; to congratulate him on the arrival of the child.

“Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of your baby (Feb). I just dey receive court email.

”We don many ah father Abraham.

”Still, one legally married wife. 2 baby mamas and some slay queens still dey fight to enter. Y’all dey ment. Adesuwa, you are doing well,” she wrote.

Although, Ighalo and his estranged wife, Adesuwa have been separated for almost a year, they are yet to officially divorce, as Adesuwa made it clear that she can take everything the footballer owns as she is his legally married wife.

The day Wizkid spent N3.6 million on dinner date with friends

Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun is one of the most influential artiste to emerge from this part of the world, he is also one of the wealthiest.

Wizkid decided to take his friends out for dinner on Thursday, June 17, 2021, it is no surprise that it was massive.

According to a member of his entourage, the music star spent almost N4 million for dinner at OX Restaurant in Victoria Island Lagos.

A lady who attended the dinner shared the dinner’s payment receipt, which shows that Wizkid spent N3.6m.

From the receipt posted by the girl on Snapchat, the money was spent on an array of drinks.

The 30-year-old Afrobeats icon also shared photos from the dinner on his Instagram with the caption ‘I miss Lagos’.

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker discloses what he wants for Father’s Day

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has admonished children and wives across the world to study their fathers, patrons and Male role models before gifting them handkerchiefs and other menial gifts on Father’s Day.

The biracial actor made the statement on his Instagram platform on Thursday.

Van Vicker, speaking to his followers stated;

“We do not want mugs, hankies, cufflinks, shirts, ties, etc for Father’s Day. We are tired ooo,” he lamented. “Please change the narrative this year. Study daddy (father) and you will decipher what he TRULY NEEDS.”

He revealed that what fathers truly need on Father’s Day are ‘watches, shoes, customized grooming sets, masculine travel bags, exquisite pens, new glasses frames and sunglasses,’ adding that people should ‘stop the superficiality and conventional’ gifts for fathers.

“Let me give you some insights: Watches, Shoes, Customized Grooming sets, Masculine travel bags, exquisite pens, new glasses frames, sunglasses. The list is not exhaustive.”

“Our loved ones need to give Father’s gift more thought and stop the superficiality and conventional. Ya br3. Let the REAL FATHERS STAND UP!,” he concluded.

Sunday, June 20, 2020, has been scheduled for Father’s Day celebration.

Singer Simi confirms she is not expecting a second child

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Simi denied reports that she pregnant with a second child.

The music star made this known via her Instagram Stories after sharing a photo of her daughter.

“Lot of people saying babies do this when their mom is pregnant. She did that six months ago too, and I ain’t seen no baby. Don’t let me block you ok?” she wrote.

Simi is married to artiste, Adekunle Gold. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Adejare Kosoko in April 2020.

By Adekunle Fajana…

