CELEB GIST: Justin Dean narrates how Korra Obidi frustrated him, Mr. Macaroni exposes hypocritical celebrities. More…

Justin Dean sheds light on how estranged wife Korra Obidi frustrated him

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi could not hide his disgust at the mother of his two children after she refused to desist from sharing dance videos on her social media platform amid their marital crisis.

The American chiropractor took to his Instagram platform on Thursday, March 16 to reveal that Korra Obidi’s insensitivity is the primary reason he is filing for a divorce.

Speaking via the photo-sharing app, Dr. Dean stated that his estranged partner ought to go on hiatus on social media and seek methodologies to preserve her marriage.

The medical practitioner did not stop there, he went on to explain that Obidi who welcomed her second child earlier in the month of March is more concerned with ‘likes and views’ on social media than preserving their union.

Dean stated that he was ‘heartbroken’ and he is ready to forfeit the marriage for his peace of mind.

Prior to expressing his displeasure on Instagram, Korra Obidi was seen dancing to DJ YK’s ‘Mule’ on Thursday morning.

Watch the video below.

Taking to Instagram, Justin Dean wrote:

“I’m heartbroken!

“Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary.

“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children.

This has nothing to do with postpartum depression.

I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage.

“My apology to all the young men and women that believed we had a “perfect marriage”.

“Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives.

“Likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship.

“Men: Your mental health matters!

“In order to be strong, you have to be happy.”

Mr. Macaroni exposes hypocritical celebrities

Nigerian actor and content creator, Mr. Macaroni, real name Adebola Adebayo revealed on his Twitter platform that some celebrities who joined the #EndSARS protest in 2020 are traitors as many of them were receiving funds from politicians.

The Skit Maker stated that if he condemns such an act, people will say he is setting up his colleagues to be hated by the masses.

His tweet reads:

“Everybody go dey shout we want a better nation.

“Some people dey back dey collect better money. If you condemn such acts they will say u are setting your colleagues up to be hated by the people. Meanwhile you are in front risking it all. Abeg, make everybody dey their dey.

“Even those wey we gather protest together don go collect their share.

“Aloota Continua!!

“Naija 4 Show!! Indeed, all man for himself. 🙏🏾

“When some content creators went with a show organizer to see the VP, I said on here and at various TV interviews that they did nothing wrong.

“They saw it as a chance to speak up and they did. Some of the people wey attack them pass don go collect Award from government.

E choke.”

Reno Omokri admits to finding Bianca Ojukwu attractive

Former presidential aide and social media commentator Reno Omokri revealed on social media that he is attracted to Bianca Ojukwu after he was questioned by a follower.

Reno shared a photo of Bianca Ojukwu following the fracas at the Governor Charles Soludo’s inauguration ceremony.

“Slap and look cute,” Reno captioned the photo.

A follower then asked Reno, “She dey enter your eye abi?”

Reno responded: “I can’t deny that. It is not a sin to admire beauty. I find her to be very attractive. She is a very beautiful woman. However, that is where it ends.”

He then shared a photo of his second wife, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter Ebele; revealing that there is no sin in admiring another woman but nothing will make him stray from his current wife.

He wrote: “Yes, I admire you. No sin in that. But this beauty prays, plays, slays, and stays. So, nothing can make me stray.”

Actress Chacha Eke admits to satanic manipulation and damnation

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke in an Instagram post showered praises on her husband on his birthday, as she recounted how she was held down by satanic damnation for years.

According to ChaCha, her husband was the person who saved her from the evil that hunted her for years.

The actress revealed how he was so calm with her regardless of what she was facing, and how he was her warrior and strength during her trying times.

Chacha wrote:

“Thank you for being the trigger tool my “Chi” used to release me from satanic/occultic manipulations and damnation that held me down for years.

“You are a bulletproof Titanium of a human being.

“You Indomitable spirit, warrior, saviour; armed with calm as super power.”

Read her full statement below.

Gospel singers, Soul Snatcha, Nikki Laoye walk down the aisle



Adekunle Ayoola also known as SoulSnatcha of the famous gospel group, Rooftop MCs and his heartthrob Nikki Laoye are officially married.

Laoye took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 18, 2022, where she penned an adorable note about their marriage and photos from the event.

“#MeetTheSnatchas 😁❤️Mr & Mrs Adeyoola – @soulsnatcha & @NikkiLaoye – Our New Beginning has begun. A Love story orchestrated by God and blessed by our families (The Laoyes & The Adeyoolas),” she wrote.

“Best Friends of Life… now For Life 😁 God gave us a mind-blowing second chance, he gave us beauty for ashes…We are so excited for all that God is doing and about to do with us as we take up this new mantle as husband and wife.”

“We are so thankful and grateful to our families, our online family and everyone who is praying for us, supporting us, giving us gifts. God bless you all. It’s truly a New Season, A New Day of God’s goodness and blessings.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Laoye and her ex-husband Alex Oturu went their separate ways in 2019.

BBNaija star TBoss urges followers never to seek people’s validation

Big Brother Naija Gobe star, TBoss admonished her followers to desist from seeking the validation of people.

According to the reality star, it is pointless trying to prove to others that you are a good person.

She mentioned that people are hypocrites and most supporters have the propensity to become volte-faced. TBoss wrote, “People are fickle. The exact same people hailing & nudging you on to do things they wouldn’t necessarily do are the exact same people who would call for your head tomorrow.”

Read her lengthy statement below.

