CELEB GIST: Korra Obidi narrates experience with a pervert. Video of moment Rema ‘collapsed’ on stage…More

Korra Obidi recounts date experience with new man

Nigerian choreographer and popular IG influencer, Korra Obidi has interestingly revealed she is gradually taking steps towards entering into a new relationship after her union with Dr Justin Dean hit rock bottom in March 2022.

The mother of two took to her Facebook page where she launched a live session to narrate her encounter with the unknown man.

Korra Obidi via her narrative accused a man of being a pervert who cracked s3xual jokes at random despite the fact that they just met.

She went on to disclose how he began envisaging how good she’ll be in bed which threw her off.

The height of it according to Korra was when he grabbed her shoulder and began caressing it causing her to shake his hand off immediately.

Korra Obidi further revealed that when she was about to leave, the man didn’t offer to open the car door for her which she wasn’t pleased with.

However, as she was about to drive off, he suggested that she come spend some time in his house; a statement that utterly quashed Korra’s interest in him.

Moment Rema ‘faked’ collapse on stage (Video)

Mavins record musician, Rema pranked his fans during his performance in the United Kingdom.

The singer who’s known for his usual energetic display during concerts pretended to have passed out while thrilling the audience.

People had to rush on stage with a stretcher on which Rema was placed as they carried him off.

However, another clip shows the moment he jumped from the stretcher and rushed back into the stage to continue his performance.

In reaction, the crowd went wild as spirited chants filled the air.

Watch the moment below.

Rapper Blaqbonez explains why he never views people’s social media status

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has explained why he has preferred to stay away from viewing the statuses and stories of his contacts on social media platforms.

The rapper whose real name is Emeka Akumefule revealed in a Twitter post that he stopped viewing them (stories, snaps and statuses) because it made him feel less of himself.

According to him, people always seem to have perfect lives, and since then, he made a conscious decision never to feel tense by others.

He Wrote:

“4 years ago i stopped watching people’s IG & snapchat stories, because it always made me feel less of myself, people always seemed to have this perfect life, i told myself I won’t let then tension me. I still don’t watch people’s stories. #AskBlaqbonez”

4 years ago i stopped watching people’s IG & snapchat stories, because it always made me feel less of myself, people always seemed to have this perfect life, i told myself I won’t let then tension me. I still don’t watch people’s stories. #AskBlaqbonez — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) November 10, 2022

Davido makes appearance at saloon with swollen face after losing son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido has made a public appearance for the first time since the passing of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The Afrobeat icon was spotted at a barbing saloon where he went to have a shave; the first since the shocking death of his 3-year-old offspring.

In the video that surfaced online, Davido was looking worn out and numb from the demise of his son. Also, the singer tried to cover his ache, however, he was visibly broken.

Watch the video below.

Mike Bamiloye reprimands people with broken marriages for slandering the institution

Veteran Nigerian Christian movie producer and preacher, Mike Bamiloye has urged people with broken marriages never to advise single ladies to disrespect the marriage institution.

The Evangelist gave this warning through his verified Facebook page on Friday.

Mike made this advice because he believes some people are also enjoying their marriages, so nobody should mislead others because of their negative experiences.

He wrote: “If you have got a Broken Marriage, Don’t ever advise the single ladies not to respect the marriage institution.”

In 2022 alone, several prominent Nigerian figures ended their marital affair in a divorce.

Wizkid expresses love for Burna Boy, Tems as he finds it difficult to choose a favorite between them

Afrobeat icon, Wizkid refused to select his favourite person between his colleagues, Burna Boy and Tems.

Speaking during a quickfire question and answer with BBC RADIO 1EXTRA., the singer said he has “love for both of them”.

When asked to choose his favourite between Burnaboy and Tems, Wizkid said “Bomboclat” as he was obviously shocked by the question.

According to him, the duo are like a family to him and he won’t be able to choose a particular one because he loves them equally.

Also, during the interview, The Music star expressed his love for traditional Nigerian melon and Vegetable leaf soup.

Watch the video below.

Kim Oprah, ex-BBNaija contestant appeals for true love

On her Instagram account, Nigerian reality star Kim Oprah appealed for true love.

Kim Oprah, a former Big Brother Naija housemate who also laments her struggle to find true love, shared her ideal partner on Instagram.

The reality personality who said that love is dead defined the type of relationship she needed by stating that she wants to discover sincere companionship and love without any poison.

‘I just wanna be in love and be happy like true love, no toxicity but true companionship…love is dead in this era, unfortunately.’ She wrote.

