CELEB GIST: Latest on KiddWaya’s mental health scare, Empress Njamah breaks silence on Ada Ameh’s death. More…

Super model Faith Morey slams women who indulge in paternity fraud

Nigerian super model, Faith Morey has slammed women indulging in paternity fraud. Speaking on her Instagram stories, Morey stated that paternity fraud was becoming prevalent among Nigerian women, hence, men should be cautious.

Faith Morey said that a lot of men have been unknowingly raising children that are not theirs, while also sharing a personal experience about a friend who recently discovered that his 10-year-old son is not his.

The model and actress added that her brother must get a DNA paternity test no matter how much he is in love while married.

Read her post below.

Empress Njamah breaks silence on Ada Ameh’s death

Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah has broken her silence on the death of her best friend and colleague, Ada Ameh.

A couple of days ago, Ripples Nigeria reported that Ada Ameh slumped during a visit to Warri, Delta State on Sunday, July 17.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Empress said she had not been able to receive calls and reply to messages since the death of Ada.

Empress noted she has been down in health and was advised by the doctor to take things easy.

She wrote:

“Hello, fam? Sorry, I have not been able to receive calls and reply to messages since we all heard the sad news, I was down in health, but am out of danger now, and am taking it easy (advised by the doctors).

“Thanks for attending my mini candlelight, and checking on me, we lost an amazing soul but her memories will forever remain in our hearts and keep resting my sweet trouble Ada Ameh.

Thank you all. Thank you all. Thank you all. I will respond to messages when I am stronger, thanks to everyone).”

Reality star KiddWaya explains how he overcame his mental health crisis

Nigerian reality TV star, KiddWaya has opened up on his struggle with mental health crisis and what helped him survive.

Speaking during a live chat with his fans on Instagram, the son of popular Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya highlighted the importance of music as it was what kept him afloat.

“Music is so important, music is actually what got me through my mental health stage. Every time I felt I was going through an episode, I listened to music,” he said.

The billionaire’s son said music is a healthy form of escapism as it helps one bridge the gap between being conscious and subconscious.

Kiddwaya said popular American Rapper J. Cole was a major source of inspiration in his dark times.

“I am a J.cole fan, he is one of my favourite artistes, he is the kinda guy that I go to for inspiration,” he added.

Read also:CELEB GIST: Toke Makinwa tired of being a ‘strong woman‘, Flavour shows love to distressed American lady. More…

Omah Lay discloses how intercourse with his therapist made him fall into depression

Nigerian musician, Omah Lay in a Twitter post has explained how an intimate affair with his therapist made him go down spiral into depression.

The singer dropped the thread on his Twitter account on Monday, July 18 several days after his debut album, Boy Alone was released.

Oma Lay said his new album might be the last time people would hear him cry on a song.

He also recalled how he was down, insecure, depressed, losing his mind and almost killed himself.

The 25-year-old singer noted that his depression became worse after he had s3x with his therapist and almost became crazy when his girlfriend broke up with him.

He said:

“I wanna spill my heart on this app like this. this Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself.

“My depression became worse after I knack my therapist.

People I use to look up to stopped showing me love, I looked at people in the eye and saw doubt, disrespect and hate on G I lost myself, maybe I was just overthinking I don’t know

“My babe serves me breakfast for midnight. I want to go crazy. I felt like I lost it until After I finished recording Boy Alone, I listened to myself and realized I’m one of the hardest shittt African music have ever seen”

I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like this — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, loosing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

My depression became worse after I knack my therapist — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

People I use to look up to stoped showing me love, i looked at people in the eye and saw doubt, disrespect and hate on G I lost myself, maybe I was just overthinking I don’t know — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

My babe serve me breakfast for midnight I wan craze — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) July 18, 2022

BBNaija star, Maria Benjamin unveils her “married” partner

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Benjamin has unveiled her partner, Kelvin, on Instagram while they were out on a date with some other friends.

Specifically, the video captured heartwarming moments between Maria and Kevin, while the latter was unbothered about the cameras.

The video garnered mixed reactions from netizens who noted that Maria was no longer hiding Kevin’s face behind the shadows.

In 2021, Maria was accused by socialite, Cubana Chief Priest of having a relationship with her sister’s husband who happens to be Kelvin.

Watch the video below.

Maria and her boo Kelvin in London #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/2cuWUGeIi4 — Reality Tving (@RealityTving) July 23, 2022

Korra Obidi reveals racist message from troll

US-based Nigerian choreographer, Korra Obidi has shared the racist message she received from a hateful troll.

In the post shared on her Instagram stories, the troll insulted Korra and her kids with the racist slur.

The troll also slutshamed the dancer.

Korra revealed that the message she shared was just a sample of the kind of messages she gets on a daily basis from racists.

“Are you sure you still wanna be famous,” the mum-of-two asked alongside the screenshot of the message.

Read the message below.

Mercy Aigbe shares video from her wedding ceremony

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe on Thursday, July 21 shared a moment from her wedding ceremony with Kwara state socialite and marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

The renowned thespian shared an adorable video of her in her white wedding dress as she walked down the aisle.

“Throwback to a beautiful day,” she captioned the video, adding, “Blessed and grateful.”

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now