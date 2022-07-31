CELEB GIST: Mummy G.O attacks Christians who watch BBNaija. Fancy breaks silence on botched marriage plan with Alex Ekubo. More…

BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim reveals she was robbed in the UK

Nigerian reality star, Erica Nlewedim alleged that her money was stolen from her purse in a mall where she went to acquire an expensive bag in the United Kingdom.

The reality TV star shared her not-so-nice experience via her Twitter page on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

“I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price was a dollar. I said no I’ll save my cash and I left Harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it was my turn and my bag is empty,” she tweeted.

The actress and reality star continued;

“Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it.”

She went on to place a curse on the person who emptied her bag at the shop.

“To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money, you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police.”

To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022

Mummy G.O comes for Nigerian Christians who watch Big Brother Naija

Controversial Nigerian evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy GO, has slammed Christians watching the popular Nigerian reality television show, BBNaija.

In a viral video, she was seen preaching to her followers stating reasons for them to shun the show, calling Christians who view the show ‘bastards’.

Giving her interpretation of the show’s logo during a sermon, the preacher said, “This is the logo of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija). For a child of God to be watching this demonic programme, you are nothing but a bastard.”

She further lashed out at pastors whose congregants watch the show also calling them bastards.

“And you’re not only the bastard, but your pastor is also a bastard… because this logo represents the eyes of Orion, which is one of the archangels that fell fighting God… anti-God,” the preacher said.

Listen to her speak.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 BBN don collect stray bullet from Mummy GO. pic.twitter.com/oWsSfTOYuD — Arthur of Camelot (@KingArthurOG) July 25, 2022

Fancy Acholonu reveals why she failed to walk down the aisle with ex-partner, Alex Ekubo

Fancy Acholonu, the former fiance of Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has broken silence on the speculations that their relationship crashed over the rumours of her former partner being gay.

In August 2021, Fancy called off their wedding ceremony which was scheduled to be held in November.

While announcing their separation, a part of the social media post read: ‘Everyone should find their happiness and live in their truth.‘

But many people misinterpreted the statement to mean that Alex is gay and was also cheating on Fancy.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on Friday night, Fancy apologised for the choice of words she used while announcing their split

She explained that many people misinterpreted the message she was trying to pass across and she apologised for giving that impression.

According to Fancy, living in one’s truth means to be one’s authentic self and live by what a person preaches.

Read her full statement below.

Movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi criticizes ‘ingrates’

Nigerian movie producer and actor, Yomi Fabiyi tackled people who have to acknowledge the good works that have been done for them.

Yomi Fabiyi who recently revealed the reason for his feud with actress Mo Bimpe, the wife of actor Lateef Adedimeji stated that people who refuse to be appreciative of the kind gestures of other people are dubbed ‘ingrates’.

Yomi Fabiyi claimed the easiest way to invoke a curse is being an ingrate, stating that God and every culture destests ingrates.

Read also:CELEB GIST: Latest on KiddWaya’s mental health scare, Empress Njamah breaks silence on Ada Ameh’s death. More…

He wrote:

“One of the easiest ways to invite curse, unexplained problems and jeopardy into one’s life now or in future is to encourage, aid and albeit a BLATANT INGRATE online or offline, openly or secretly.

“God detest ingrates, every religion preaches against ingrates, every culture dislikes ingrates, all races warn against it. Humanity punishes ingrates.

No matter the grace you carry, you can be anything NEVER BE AN INGRATE, it is a tickling time bomb.

Caveat!”

Watch the video below.

Omashola, BBNaija star set to walk partner down the aisle

Big Brother Naija, season 4, Pepper Dem housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh, simply known as Omashola, has decided to walk his baby mama down the aisle.

Omashola shared a throwback video of when he proposed to his fiancee, with promises that his wedding would be one of a kind.

The reality star also urged his friends to prepare as he deliberated on the planet to use as a venue for his wedding.

He wrote on Instagram:

“They say when the chick is nice you ask twice

God know say my wedding go mad, I’m still thinking of the planet we are going to use. Just get your oxygen ready”

Actress Eucharia Anunobi explains why adultery wouldn’t matter after marriage

Actress and Apostle, Eucharia Anunobi who sometime ago cried out over her desire for a man to settle down with has taken to IG to pen down a short note about fornication and adultery.

Eucharia Anunobi who is a known minister of the gospel declared that adultery is not a big deal to a married person if he or she has been practicing fornication before marriage.

To buttress her point, with Bible verses, the veteran actress stated that adultery is the senior brother of fornication and if one cannot stop it while single then it will be carried over to marriage.

Listen to what she has to say;

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now