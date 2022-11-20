CELEB GIST: Nkechi Blessing served ‘breakfast’? Solid Star recounts struggle with drug addiction… more stories

Toke Makinwa reveals she thought Genevieve Nnaji ‘slept around to acquire estates’

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa in a new episode of Toke Moments opened up about how before she became successful, used to be one of those people who believe that certain entertainers, especially major female celebrities like Genevieve Nnaji, attained prominence by sleeping with men.

She shared her experience and explained how ultimately her mindset changed about Genevieve Nnaji and others with huge assets after she became successful.

Toke Makinwa narrates to Lilian Afegbai:

“I remember doing Youtube videos back in the day saying “even if you dash me a Birkin, I will never own one”.

I said those things, because to be quite honest, I was probably talking from a place of lack. I remember before things started happening for me, you will hear things like

“Ah, Genevieve has this or has that estate” or all that and somebody in the room will be like

“Abeg no pressure yourself!

“No, be this person she dey date, no be that person buy am for am?” and you will probably start thinking they’re actually doing that. Until you start earning money and start being smart with your money, and things start happening for you. And then you sit back and realize, perhaps that person wasn’t even doing all of those things.

“So I think I too also had to go through that phase because me too I used to be part of those people that whenever I sit down, I will be like “yimu, it’s not possible, there must be a man behind that success” until I actually realized that, you know what? People don’t even understand that I am a walking billboard. I make money in my sleep.”

Watch the video below.

Hanks Anuku says ‘he is not mad’

Veteran Nigerian actor, Hanks Anuku, has debunked speculations making the rounds on social media that he is mentally unstable.

A disturbing video of the popular movie star has been trending on all social media platforms alleging that he was found roaming the streets of Benin in Edo State.

Addressing the controversy via a video clip on Friday, the actor said he is well, stating that those circulating the video were doing that to damage his image.

He said, “I just want to let you know that today is November 18, 2022, and I’m speaking live from my caban. This is not an old video, it’s fresh from heaven above to the earth below. Find Jesus and leave me alone.

“Stop writing crap about me. If your family don’t have respect for Nigeria, then you better go to Jesus Christ for deliverance. Just leave me alone, please.

“I’ve been on set and anyone using those pictures and videos on set to try and destroy my image, may the holy spirit forgive you.”

Watch the video below.

Korra Obidi confirms her divorce has been finalized

The messy divorce between Korra Obidi and her estranged husband, Justin Dean has been finalized.

On Saturday, the renowned Instagram influencer and choreographer took to her Facebook page to celebrate the latest development in her personal life.

Despite the divorce, Korra stated that she is open to moving on in peace with her ex, for the sake of the children.

READ ALSO:Skales berates wife in newly released ‘diss track’

Speaking about her future love, Korra said that this wouldn’t be the end of the road for her as she is still looking for love.

For her, love is a beautiful thing and she wouldn’t allow her past experience to deter her.

Listen to her speech below.

Korra obidi and Justin Dean has finalized their divorce. Korra obidi's special appreciating ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmSRCbxdDa — Lady P official (@LadyPofficial1) November 19, 2022

Actors, Frederick Leonard, Peggy Ovire tie the knot in Delta state

Nigerian thespians, Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire had their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday in Warri, Delta state.

The Love bird had earlier released their pre-wedding photo ahead of the marriage ceremony.

The excited new bride unveiled the photo on her verified Instagram page on Thursday evening.

Equally, the ceremony was well attended by their friends and family members.

See the photos below.



Singer Crayon opens up on addiction to porn

Nigerian budding artiste, Crayon whose real name is Charles Chibueze Chukwu has revealed on Twitter that he was once addicted to porn.

The ‘Ijo laba laba’ crooner made the confession in a tweet he shared on Saturday.

According to Crayon, his favourite porn star at the time was Victoria Cakes.

He however added that he has changed. The singer tweeted;

“Back in the days when I used to be a porn addict, na Victoria cakes be my favourite pornstar! Thank God say I don repent. I no dey do world things again

Who never f**k up hands in the air?”

Who never fuck up hands in the air ? https://t.co/GhvXpFiSCO — CRAYWAY! (@crayonthis) November 18, 2022

Nkechi Blessing served ‘breakfast’?

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing raised eyebrows after she disclosed she was served ‘breakfast’. A term affiliated with heartbreak or disappointment in a relationship.

The 33-year-old who announced her new relationship in an Instagram post on June 13, sparked reactions on social media on Saturday with a video of herself talking about getting dumped by her lover.

In the two minutes monologue, the actress could be seen crying over the breakup.

Watch the first video below.

However, clearing the air in another video, Nkechi Blessing claimed the previous video was a monologue of her memorising her lines for a movie, adding that her relationship is not over.

She wrote:

“Remember only you can push urself, many more monologues coming, if you don’t know what a monologues is kindly ask questions. I am going to show the oda side of me thru my page, you can choose to do what ever with yours, my money dey this Instagram and am not stopping for anybody.”

Solid Star recounts struggling to ‘stay alive’ due to drug addiction

Foremost Nigerian singer-songwriter, Solid Star revealed that he almost lost his life because of ice, pills, and cigarettes.

Taking to Instagram, the singer whose real name is Joshua Iniyezo spoke about his drug addiction.

Solidstar further warned his followers against doing drugs but added that those who find it hard to withdraw totally from drugs should switch to smoking only Indian hemp (Igbo).

He wrote;

“I ALMOST LOST MY LIFE BECAUSE OF ICE, PILLS, AND CIGARETTES #STOPDRUGS.

“IF YOU CAN’T STOP THEM ALL, SMOKE IGBO.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now