CELEB GIST: Omah Lay is heartbroken and Mercy Aigbe isn’t searching. More inside…

Singer Omah Lay heartbroken after discovering girlfriend’s video with alleged lover

Nigerian recording artiste, Omah Lay real name Stanley Omah Didia unfollowed his girlfriend, Gloria Eberechi on all social media platforms after a series of short clips of her flirting with an unknown man surfaced online.

The talented singer who had only unveiled Gloria as his girlfriend on SnapChat on Monday, September 13 quickly took down her video on various social media platforms after it was gathered that she was cheating on the singer with another man.

In the video of the singer and his now ex-girlfriend, they both inked matching tattoos and were engrossed with one another before the heartbreaking moment. Unfortunately, the relationship of two years ended just after it was made public.

Actress Mercy Aigbe claims she is single and not searching

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has disclosed in an Instagram post that she is single, however, she is not searching.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 18 to reveal that she is not prepared to succumb to the pressure of settling for a relationship. Her statement is coming several days after her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry walked down the aisle with his new wife.

Aigbe mentioned in her post that she will be unveiling her partner to the world much later.

The actress wrote;

“Yes! I am single, No I ain’t searching!

“Maybe later!

“But for now we muveeeeeeeeeee

“No one should ask about D’Owner oh.”

Music producer, Rexxie receives Grammy certificate for Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’

Nigerian music producer, Rexxie has been recognized by Grammys for his contribution on Burna Boy’s award winning album, Twice As Tall.

Rexxie revealed earlier in the week that he has taken possession of a Grammy certificate for his participation in the production of Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album, “Twice as Tall” which won in the category of “Best Global Music Album” in the 63rd Grammy Awards, 2020.

Announcing the news of the arrival of his Grammy Certificate via his Instagram, Rexxie posted a photo of it and later a video of him displaying the certificate.

He wrote on the video: “Congrats Grammy boy! @rexxiepondabeat #WorldProducer.”

Singer Omawumi shaves hair to pay tribute to people who died during #EndSARS protest

Nigerian recording artiste Omawumi in an interview session monitored by Celeb Gist revealed that she cut her hair low to pay tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

The award winning singer who cut her hair live in the video of her hit single, “Bulls**t” revealed in an interview with Hip TV, that she did it because of the despair she felt from the loss of lives during the pandemic and the #EndSARS protest a year ago.

According to Omawumi, she felt so much pain that people were dying and the country was busy celebrating mediocrity.

Watch Omawumi speak below.

Daddy Freeze weighs in on Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri’s failed relationship

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze real name Ifedayo Olarinde has addressed Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri after their relationship suffered a major setback.

Daddy Freeze admonished Kpokpogri to desist from creating contents and spilling some sensitive information about Tonto all over social media. He also mentioned that Tonto’s admirers might begin to lose interest in her due to the heinous statements coming from the politician.

A couple of weeks ago, Prince Kpokpogri confirmed that his relationship with Tonto Dikeh hit rock bottom barely three months into it. Kpokpogri accused the actress of infidelity.

Here is what Freeze stated during his live Instagram session.

Davido reinstates Israel DMW as logistic manager

Israel DMW, the logistic manager of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has taken to his social media page to celebrate after his suspension was lifted on Saturday, September 18.

Israel’s suspension was announced in August 2021 after he published a post on Instagram showing solidarity with the now-suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari for his involvement with the internet fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi.

Israel made attempts to apologize to Davido. It however, fell on deaf ears until Saturday afternoon when he revealed that he has been pardoned and has been told by the singer to resume his role as his personal logistic manager.

Israel was seen jubilating alongside Davido after he was given back his job.

Watch him celebrate below.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/isrealdmw/2665605481903113483/

What was Ruky Indimi-Dantata’s cryptic post about?



On Monday, September 13, Rukiyat Indimi-Dantata, the daughter of Borno State billionaire Mohammed Indimi disclosed her perception about life in a post shared on her Instagram stories.

She stated in her post that life has never been about the depths of life because her time here on earth is ephemeral. The mother of three who is married to Usman Dantata Jnr, the second cousin of foremost business magnate, Aliko Dangote never shed upon what was aching her at the time.

She however mentioned in her post that she has made solace with the afterlife, stating, ‘we will come and we will go…’

Read her post below.

