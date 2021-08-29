CELEB GIST: Paul Okoye breaks silence on marriage crash. Basketmouth speaks on feud with AY. More stories

Actor Alexx Ekubo bags honorary degree days after relationship with Fancy Acholonu ended



Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has recently bagged an honorary doctorate degree from a University in Benin Republic several days after his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu announced the dissolvement of their courtship.

Alexx and Fancy ought to walk down the aisle in November 2021, but, their relationship has hit rock bottom for undisclosed reasons.

The movie star has preferred to remain mute about the controversial breakup. He instead revealed that he is now part of actors and Nigerian celebrities who have bagged an honorary degree for their great contribution in their respective field of interest.

The 35-year-old actor took to his Instagram page on Saturday, August 29 where he shared a photo of himself donning an academic gown as he received the honorary doctorate degree.

“Tomorrow I will tell the story,” Alexx Ekubo captioned the photo.

Paul Okoye breaks silence since marriage crash



Nigerian recording artiste, Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy, has spoken about his fallout with his wife, Anita Okoye who is seeking a divorce seven years into their marriage.

The singer stated during a conversation with OAP Dotun that he prefers the public not to pry into his personal life as the defunct group with his twin brother, P Square already paid the price for their family problems.

Fans and music lovers were stunned when it was reported that the wife of the Nigerian musician, Anita Okoye, filed for a divorce, despite having three children for him.

Rudeboy added that the public should also allow the “Okoye family to enjoy the peace” they’re currently witnessing.

Speaking about the ongoing conundrum in his family, Paul OKoye stated;

“I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know. Whatever that happens is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore, okay.

“Like I always tell people, it is such an unfortunate family problem which I think is nobody’s business to know, but it’s so unfortunate that Psquare has to pay the price for it.”

Basketmouth speaks on fued with AY Makun



Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth has revealed that he bares no grudge against his colleague, Ayomide Makun, popularly known as AY.

Basketmouth has opened up on the alleged feud, saying AY ‘messed with loyalty’ but that he has apologized and they are now cool.

Speaking at Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Black Box Interview series on Bounce Radio, Ebuka brought up the issue of ‘disunity among comedians in Nigeria.’ Ebuka then asked Basketmouth to comment on his relationship with AY.

“I’d have stayed where the competition is.

“I still do standup comedy but not with great energy because I’m targeting all-around entertainment now. My competition is me.

“There’s nothing [like a feud] between AY and I, he said.

“He came in my space; messed with loyalty by saying something to my lawyer Magnus that I told him in private.

“It was nothing but it was enough to cause a rift and have me put up the walls.

“We made peace and he apologized.

“I have no single problem with AY as claimed.

We don’t talk.”

Big Brother star, Tacha Akide reveals she can never date a broke man



Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide has stated that she can never be in a relationship with a man that she considers ‘broke’.

She disclosed this while speaking in a recent interview with YourView hosts on TVC.

Tacha, who is participating in an international show, ‘MTV: The Challenge’ said she is too expensive for a poverty-stricken man.

When asked if she can date a broke man, she explained below:

“I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec.

As for me, my market is expensive. My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”

Rapper M.I Abaga laments poor state of Nigerian police station



Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has decried the state of Nigerian police stations across the country in a social media post.

The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, after spending two hours in one of the country’s police stations.

“Spent two hours in a police station last night. The working conditions, mental conditioning, dilapidation. We have work to do as a country,” he wrote.

“Get your PVC. No, really, get your damn PVC.”



Burna Boy arrives in a spaceship at his show in 02 Arena



Grammy award winner, Burna Boy real name Damini Ogulu made a grand entrance at his show in O2 Arena, London on Friday, August 27.

The self-acclaimed African Giant arrived his show in a spaceship amid cheers from fans who were at the concert.

The Afropop superstar first graced the stage of The O2 arena alongside British superstar Stormzy at the BRIT Awards in 2020, but returned for his first-ever headline show on Friday.

The spaceship served as an allusion to the name of his record label, Spaceship Records.

