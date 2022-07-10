CELEB GIST: Reality tv star, Bisola wants to marry before 38, Yul Edochie’s wife, May, dumps wedding ring… More stories

Reality star, Bisola wants to get married before the age of 38

Nigerian actress and reality TV star, Bisola Aiyeola has stated that she is tired of independence, adding that she needs a man in her life.

The mother of one made this known during a Blackbox Roundtable episode with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

When asked about her opinion on marriage, Bisola said she’s single and tired of being independent.

According to the reality star, she has been independent since she was 17 years old.

Bisola added that she is currently 36-year-old and wants to marry, so she could give birth to another child before her 38th birthday.

She said:

“Baby please find me, I’m single and tired of being Independent. I want to be dependent. I’ve been independent since I was 17 years old. I’m 36 now. I want to be married so I can give birth to another child before 38 oh.”

Watch the segment below.

Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie takes off wedding ring

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul has yanked off her wedding ring, months after the controversial marriage of her husband to his colleague, Judy Austin.

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, Yul Edochie got the social media agog when he announced his marriage to Judy and the arrival of their son, Star Dikeh.

Although May has remained silent on the issue but has continued to use her newfound fame to make money.

Taking to her Instagram page, May shared a video of herself advertising a product and a check on her fingers shows she had removed her wedding ring.

Watch the video below.

Singer Buju explains why marijuana should be legalized in Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Daniel Benson, better known as Buju (otherwise called BNXN), has called for marijuana (cannabis) to be legalised in Nigeria.

Read also:CELEB GIST: Burna Boy’s mum talks about son’s ‘madness.’ Actress Toyin Abraham in marital crisis?… More stories

The singer mentioned this during an Instagram live session on Monday.

According to him, legalising marijuana would prevent it from falling into the hands of ‘dangerous people’.

He added that this is the only drug that makes him laugh.

Bnxn said:

“I’m sorry to my parents. I lied to them I was not smoking, I tried all the drugs but Marijuana was the drug that made me laugh. It’s legal in some countries, hence it’s not a drug.

“You don’t know that if you legalize marijuana you are literally taking it off the hands of dangerous people, people don’t have to go to extreme lengths just to smoke to feel good. Get your PVC.”

Tacha says men are afraid of approaching BBNaija ‘alpha’ women

Tacha Akide, a Big Brother Naija alumna, has opined that most men are intimidated by the status and profile of women from the renowned reality show.

She made the statement in response to a question by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during their Blackbox Roundtable conversation when she was asked her opinion about a view that most BBNaija girls are not marriage material.

In her response, Tacha said the opinion is false, adding that most men who may be interested in the ladies find it difficult to approach them because they are intimidated.

She described the ladies of BBNaija as ‘powerful women.’

“So that narrative that BBNaija girls are not marriage material is wrong. Most men don’t come to us because they feel like there are so many people in your corner so don’t know how to approach you.

“These boys are intimidated. I think some men are threatened by powerful women but the men not coming through is their loss,” she added.

Listen to her speak.

Shoot your shot!!!😂😂 you’ve heard @Symply_Tacha guys ❤️ Part 2 of the #BlackBox special featuring some of your Favorite Queens from #BBNaija is out now 🔥click the link to watch ⬇️ ❄️https://t.co/UtfVOBEgu9 🎥: YouTube/ Bounce pic.twitter.com/W5MlHi5EYt — BOUNCE (@bouncenetworks) July 2, 2022

Olu Jacobs embraces wife Joke Silva in romantic manner ahead of 80th birthday

The video of Nollywood icon, Olu Jacobs and his wife Joke Silva embracing each other recently surfaced on social media.

On Saturday, July 9, the video went viral as part of a photo shoot for the couple ahead of Jacobs’ 80th birthday ceremony.

Jacobs has been away from the public eye for a while due to his ailng health.

Watch the video below.

Actress Jemima Osunde writes about the struggle of residing in Nigeria

Shuga actress, Jemima Osunde on Thursday, July 7 wrote about the heinous living conditions in Nigeria as she stresses the need for Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

The Doctor of Physiotherapy turned Nigerian actress, shared recent photos of herself and asserted that Nigeria is a tough place to live in because we are in constant state of fighting for our Mental, physical, emotional and financial well being.

The seasoned actress wrote;

She wrote:

“Nigeria!!!!!! Bruh! This place is tough. We’re mostly in a constant state of fighting for our Mental, physical, emotional, financial well being.

“To start counting the many many things that aren’t right in Nigeria will frustrate and weaken your spirit. I see why people on twitter find a way to make jokes out of even the darnest situations cause if you don’t laugh you will most definitely cry and I personally prefer to laugh.

‘Someone said something, “even your money isn’t a guarantee for your safety here anymore. We’re all in this mess together and I 100% agree.

When it comes down to it, all of us are suffering and not safe🥲🥲🥲. Gods mercies are sufficient in Jesus name 🙏🏾

“I pray for everyone reading this. For everyone fighting to stay alive & afloat in this country. I pray for myself and I pray for you.

All I can do now is pray and hold on TIGHT to my PVC.

“Last slide is one of the barest minimum things that now gives me joy cause this place is a mad jungle! This is where we’re at now.”

BBNaija Alex Asogwa issues stern warnings to lesbians

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Asogwa has admonished members of the lesbian community to desist from seeking a relationship with her.

Alex Asogwa made this known via her TikTok account on Friday, July 8, 2022.

She wrote;

“Dear lesbians I’m into responsible men. Sweethearts, leave my DM. Enjoy yourselves and have a nice day.’

Watch the video below.

(VIDEO)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now