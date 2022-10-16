CELEB GIST: Rico Swavey’s ex-girlfriend shares her regrets. KidWaya speaks on self-belief.. More…

KiddWaya explains why ‘Too much faith’ shouldn’t be put in God

Nigerian reality star and billionaire heir, KiddWaya on Saturday dropped jaws when he admonished his followers not to ‘put too much faith’ in God.

He mentioned that God has bestowed upon his followers’ the strength to do whatever they want, hence, they should put themselves together and do the needful work.

He wrote;

“Don’t be afraid to have difficult conversations. There is a growing NEW nigeria and she will move forward”

After his statement was misconstrued by his Twitter followers, he explained further that he wasn’t advising his fans to desist from ‘believing in God’ instead, he wants them to garner momentum and challenge themselves.

He went further to criticize Nigerians for being sensitive on issues pertaining to religion.

He went further to write;

“You failed to understand a simple message in that tweet. You like many other Nigerian’s are backwards and can’t fathom a world outside religion or taboo subjects. You can’t even challenge yourself to think outside the status quo. You’re thirst for click baits has made you fragile”

Rico Swavey’s ex-girlfriend wishes she settled feud with reality star prior to untimely demise

Caroline Morgan, a lady who identifies as the partner of the late Nigerian reality star, Rico Swavey has taken to social media to bemoan the unfortunate demise of the former Big Brother Naija contestant.

Rico Swavey passed away on Thursday after he sustained severe injuries from a horrific car accident on Tuesday.

Mourning Rico’s death, his bereaved girlfriend shared loved-up videos of them on her Instagram page and recalled how excited he was that she agreed to become his girlfriend.

She revealed the reality TV star was planning to relocate to the United States. She also shared a chat with the reality star where he lamented the situation in Nigeria.

She recalled how he had called her on the day of the accident, but she refused to answer his call because she was upset with him.

Watch the clip below.

Actor Alexx Ekubo discloses what he’ll do once he finds true love

Popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has spilt his next plan if he finds love again.

In 2021, had a failed engagement with American actress and model, Fancy Acholonu. At the time, the 5-years relationship was surprisingly called off abruptly by Acholonu.

Ekubo, a renowned Nollywood actor has stated that he is prepared to move on and find love once again. However, this time around, he ‘would be holding on tight’ to the love of his life.

He wrote on his Instagram platform;

“If I find somebody who likes me again, I go hold am like that”.

See his post below:

Teni Apata dubs self ‘national treasure’ days after receiving national award

Nigerian recording artiste,Teniola Apata on Saturday dubbed herself a ‘national treasure’ several days after she was conferred by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the photo shared on her various social media accounts, Teni was seen with a military officer.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “National Treasure”.

In the comment section of her various social media accounts, some netizens speculated that the military officer with her in the photo is her father, it is important to note that the man in the above picture is not her father.

Teniola is the daughter of Army Brigadier-General S. O. Apata who was assassinated in front of his family on January 8, 1995.

Equally, Teni’s sister is Niniola Apata, an Afrohouse musician.

Oxlade reveals Wizkid urged him never to be a ‘copycat’

Nigerian recording artiste, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, professionally known as Oxlade has shared the career-related advice he got from his Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun.

He said Wizkid advised him to observe his style of music and figure out a way of being unique without copying him.

Oxlade made this known during an interview on Kiss FM UK as he talked about his performance at the 21,000-capacity Accor arena in Paris, France.

He explained that the Oluejegba crooner does not want him to follow the same path he took or to make the same mistakes.

According to him, Wizkid made it possible for him to have his first ever performance at the prestigious O2 Arena in 2018.

BBNaija star, Angel Smith says ‘there is no such thing as body count’

In a post shared via Snapchat, former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith advised ladies to stop believing in body count because it’s just a fallacy.

She informed the ladies that there is no such thing as a body count.

For context, body count can be described as the number of individuals someone has had s3xual intimacy with.

The reality star went ahead to advise ladies on what to do in order to ‘reset’ their bodies.

In her words:

“THERE IS NOT SUCH THING AS BODY COUNT. JUST FACTORY RESET THE PU**Y.”

Timaya tells fans not to do drugs, explains why

Bayelsa state-born musician, Inetimi Timaya Odon who is popularly known as Timaya has advised fans and other social media users against doing drugs.

On Saturday via his Twitter platform, the musician advised his followers to desist from doing drugs so as to be aware ‘when the world is up’.

The post that he made reads;

“U have to be up when the world is up. Dont do drugs”

