CELEB GIST: Shan George seeks re-orientation for wayward police officers, Davido hails self on IG. More…

Veteran actress, Shan George seeks re-orientation for wayward police officers

Nigerian actress, Shan George is of the opinion that erring police officers should not be dismissed from service due to ‘minor’ misconduct.

Shan George mentioned that she is of the opinion that as long as an erring officer did not kill anyone, he or she should be suspended; demoted, have their salaries slashed, and re-orientated but not dismissed from service.

She shared this video while reacting to the recent dismissal of a police officer caught on camera searching a commuter’s phone in Lagos.

”As Long As They Didnt Kill Anyone.

“Suspend Them, Demote Them, Cut down their Salary Re Re-orientate Them, But Don’t Dismiss Policemen. #nigeriapolice #nigeriagovernment #stopdismissingpolicemen #reels #shangeorgereels”she wrote on her Instagram platform.

Listen to her speak below.

Davido lauds self in comprehensive note on IG

Davido, one of the leading Afrobeats musicians in Nigeria and across Africa on Saturday published a note on his Instagram stories to reflect on his journey into superstardom.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke described the obstacles he had to overcome in the music business to reach his current position.

In his post, the singer observed how many scandals have been created about him and how much negative press there is about him.

He disclosed that despite being the youngest by age, he had repeatedly managed to resolve conflicts with those whom the media had turned against him.

He referred to himself as the only Nigerian artist who has been either compared to or formed against nearly every other successful and outstanding artist in the Nigerian music business.

He wrote:

“A lot of controversies have been set around this Legend and you almost never hear or read anything good about him on mainstream media outlets, a lot of tools have been put in place to discourage him and hold him back.”

Davido continued;

“He is the only Nigerian artiste that almost every other successful and great artiste in the Nigerian music industry have either been compared to or formed against. He has maned up several times to work things out with people the media have made his enemies despite being the little one by age.

“Stood strong and held so many youngsters hands to success in the industry.

“If not for this guy’s love for musical culture, if not for his devotion that he has for the people that support him, if he wasn’t born for this thing, he would have quit a long time ago.”

The concluding part of his post reads;

“This guy is Bigger in Size, Heart, Mind, Spiritually and in Talent more than we would ever imagine. Give him his flowers now. Give him his Kingship now. Honor, and protect him now.

Heart Mind spirit is too strong!!!”

Actress Didi Ekanem claims genuinely happy people are not on social media

Nigerian actress, Didi Ekanem has opined that genuinely happy people cannot be found on social media because they are enjoying the beauty of the little things that they possess.

She added that most people who are enjoying their lives often live a simple and peaceful life without bothering about the comments or judgements of other people.

The actress’ post reads;

“People who are genuinely happy aren’t on Instagram and don’t even know anything about social media.”

In the latter part of her post, Didi Ekanem stated that it is important for people to be thankful for what God has done for them instead of complaining.

She continued, “they are somewhere living a simple and peaceful life. The way they love God in their unconducive environment, you will be jealous.”

She wrote further, “Talk more of you that sees the light, yet, you are still complaining that life is unfair instead of praising God.”

Singer, Fireboy recounts experience fondling ‘fake’ boobs for the first time in Miami

Nigerian musician, Fireboy, during an interview with American TV host, Zeze Millz disclosed how he was beguiled by the texture of ‘fake’ boobs the first time he touched it.

Speaking with the popular news personality, Zeze Millz, the singer who made history as the first Afrobeat artiste to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium in England, said he felt intrigued touching and holding fake boobs for the first time in his life during his visit to Miami, United States of America.

“IT WAS BEAUTIFUL…I WAS JUST INTRIGUED, SEEING A SET OF FAKE BOOBS, I WAS LIKE AHHHH!!!” HE EXCLAIMED.

Listen to him narrate his experience below.

Naira Marley announces intention to donate N1 billion for 2023 election

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley on Wednesday mentioned that he will be donating the sum of N1 billion (one billion naira) for the coming 2023 election.

The singer made the declaration on his Twitter platform.

However, the musician is yet to decide the party he would donate to, as he asked his followers for suggestions.

The controversial musician since he gained mainstream prominence in the concluding part of the 2010s is yet to show any affiliation to any political party.

Here is what he shared on his Twitter platform, “I wanna donate 1billion naira for the 2023 election but what party are we voting for?”

I wanna donate 1billion naira for 2023 election but what party are we voting for? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) August 10, 2022

Deyemi Okanlawon gives reasons why men should take care of themselves

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon on Friday took to his Twitter page to share a piece of advice with his male fans and followers.

He advised Nigerian men to take care of themselves despite being the sole provider of their families.

The actor added that he recently lost two of his friends due to stress-related issues. He went on to mention that men should not allow the “provider” tag to kill them.

His tweet reads;

“Lost two male friends in the past few days… likely stress related. Pls guys take care of yourself let them not use “provider” to kill you!”

Lost two male friends in the past few days… likely stress related. Pls guys take care of yourself let them not use "provider" to kill you! — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) August 11, 2022

