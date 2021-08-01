CELEB GIST: Singer Temmie is gay! Daddy Freeze won’t deny Hushpuppi. More stories…

Singer Davido prepared to fire aide, Israel DMW

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido has informed his lawyer that he only wants to read about Israel DMW’s sack letter.

Earlier in the week, Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW received a suspension from the record label, DMW following his comment on Hushpuppi, Abba Kyari brouhaha.

The singer’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua took to his Instagram page where he shared a screenshot of his recent conversation with Davido regarding the suspension of Israel DMW.

In the comment section of his post, the self-acclaimed Omobaba Olowo specifically told his lawyer that he wants to read a letter sacking his aide, Israel.

Read the conversation below.

Daddy Freeze says he is unperturbed by FBI interrogation in Hushpuppi controversy

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to rumours that he harbors any anxieties as one of those who enjoyed the largesse of Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

The veteran OAP released a video on social media; in which he made it clear he is not perturbed about any imminent interrogation by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“You guys need to get away from this mentality that anybody who gets to hang out with anybody must be collecting money from that person.

”I will not lie I am disappointed in Hush and if I see him I will tell him. Because you fed the rumours; tomorrow if somebody is buying a Ferrari then the person must be a thief,” he said.

During the session on his Instagram Live, Daddy Freeze further revealed why he became acquainted with the alleged Internet fraudster; he claims that the purpose is to get an interview with him.

Watch the session.

Patience Ozokwor pays tribute to colleague, Rachel Oniga

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has broken down in tears after hearing about the demise of her colleague, Rachel Oniga, on Saturday, July 31.

Reacting to the demise of Rachel Oniga, Patience Ozokwor had this to say, “We planned so many things we were going to do together. Her last words to me ‘Don’t forget me oooh’ and I said ‘NEVER’.”

Actress Iheme Nancy says the concept of marriage is balderdash

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, has stated that marriage is overrated. According to the talented thespian, she is more committed to finding herself than to settling down.

The actress had implored her followers and fans to ask her any questions which she will answer via her Instagram Stories.

A certain follower asked her about her marital status.

Read the conversation below.

“When will you be ready to get married”

The actress replied:

“Marriage is overrated…… For now am still gonna find myself…”

Read her question & answer tread below.

Former YBNL artiste, Temmie Ovwasa reveals she was born gay

Controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Temmie Ovwasa, has said that she was born a lesbian.

The former YBNL recording artist shared this piece of information on the microblogging site, Twitter.

The singer added that she has chosen to live her life as a lesbian.

Here is what she stated;

“I’ve never had my heartbroken by a man, I didn’t attend an all girl’s school…

I grew up in Ilorin and I didn’t know other gay people existed for years, I was raised in church.

Stereotypes are dumb, I’m a Lesbian because I was born this way and I CHOOSE to live my truth”

Rapper Vector decries poor living condition of military officers in the country

Nigerian rapper, Vector Tha Viper, real name Olanrewaju Ogunmefun has decried the living conditions of military officers in the country.

Vector on Saturday, July 31 posted on his Instagram account the videos of men in combat camouflage packing their luggage out of a flooded shanty.

In the caption, he said:

“This is a clip from a soldier in Nigeria…

Slow minds will always come up with ridiculous arguments about minding your business.

Well, if the force men who volunteer minded their business, many of you will fight, abi?”

Rapper CDQ fumes after he was racially abused in London

Nigerian recording artiste, CDQ has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to lament about racism in London, United Kingdom.

The ‘Nowo E Soke’ crooner shared a video of a woman asking for his name and who legally rented his apartment in London while standing at the door of his apartment.

In the video, the rapper refused to disclose his name to the lady.

His follow-up post reads:

“Racism is something that will never stop.

Some of these white f***ls still feel being a black man, you don’t deserve some certain things like they do.

Like are you mad.”

Watch the video below.

