CELEB GIST: Strangers banned from billionaire heiress Temi Otedola’s wedding, as singer Teni goes for butt enlargement. More…

Billionaire heiress Temi Otedola does not want to see strangers at her wedding

Billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola has revealed that she would be very angry if she gets to her wedding venue and come across strangers at her nuptial ceremony.

Temi, the youngest daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola made this known during a live session with her fiance Mr. Eazi.

The couple who are planning to walk down the aisle soon spoke about their upcoming wedding ceremony via their IG live platform.

The heiress stated that she is a private person and would not want a loud wedding where unknown people would have the opportunity to attend.

Here is what the Citation actress said:

“Knowing me, if I’m walking around my wedding and I’m like “I don’t know this person”, that will annoy me. I’m really private. Like even for a birthday party, everyone there I have to rock with you.”

Watch the session below.

Singer Teniola Apata reveals plans to undergo butt enlargement surgery

Nigerian recording artiste, Teniola Apata, better known by her stage name Teni has stated that she is considering undergoing Brazilian butt lift surgery.

The talented singer made this known in a video she posted on her Instagram story, noting that she wants her hips to be huge.

However, while discussing her plans, one of her associates threatened to get his hands on her new backside if she went ahead with the surgery.

Listen to the conversation below.

Popular disc jockey DJ Big N exposes sponsors of “made” women on Instagram

DJ Big N, a renowned Nigerian disc jockey on Saturday, May 28 claimed that most self-acclaimed “made” women on Instagram are primarily sponsored by benefactors also known as sugar daddies.

He said self-acclaimed “made” women who harp on hard work should mention the work they really do to live the epicurean life they live.

The popular disc jockey went on to admonish hardworking women to focus on their careers.

He wrote, “Shout out to the hard-working women.… I come in peace”

Read his thread below.

Actress Yvonne Nelson admonishes female fans not to have kids with men they love

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has explained in a recent interview with Hitz FM, that having a child with someone you love can cause emotional problems.

She mentioned that it is preferable to have a child with “someone you don’t have strong feelings for.”

The single mother of one believes that having a child with someone you are not emotionally attached to or in love with is more appropriate and safer.

“I feel like when you wanna have a kid, it should be even with someone you are not in love with because the moment the sole-called husband goes to cheat, you will catch feelings and start going mad”, she said.

Watch her speak below.

Actress Tonto Dikeh admits to backsliding in her religious journey

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has admitted to backsliding in her religious journey.

The actress made this known on her Instagram platform.

After indulging in recent feuds with former best friend, Bobrisky, and self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she is no longer as firm as she used to be in her faith.

Dikeh used to refer to herself as “Radical for Jesus”; however, she mentioned that she has backslid and she is actually enjoying life “outside”.

Read her confession below.

Comedian Maraji laments over motherhood

Nigerian comedian Maraji on Thursday, May 26 explained her motherhood experience on the social media platform, Instagram.

According to the actress, motherhood has been tedious.

She said she never knew she would have to trade her sleep, hurt nipples, sleep deprivation, and lots more.

Maraji wrote alongside a photo of her cuddling her baby:

“Things I didn’t know about Motherhood.

I’ll have to trade my sleep, babies want to be held all the time (so putting them down to sleep successfully is a skill), breastfeeding makes you hungry and thirsty every time (especially these night feeds), and I’d smell like breast milk all day, my flat stomach will turn to a pouch, my nipples with hurt sometimes, newborns eat every 2 hours (mine eats every hour), I’d cry some nights cus of sleep deprivation, I’d love someone so much I’d do this every day”.

Actor Jide Awobona rescues colleague from drowning on movie set

Yoruba movie actor Jide Awobona has rescued his female colleague, Rachael Adelaja from drowning while shooting a movie scene in the ocean.

The Nollywood star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 28 to share a video that depicted scary moments his female colleague, Rachel almost drowned while shooting a movie scene.

The supposed romantic scene between the actors by the ocean bank, turned into a scary situation as Rachael was almost swept away by the raging waters. However, Awobona was able to provide immediate assistance before the situation became more intense.

Watch the moment below.

