CELEB GIST: Tekno shares battle with weed addiction. Shakira recounts her ‘breakfast’ experience…More

Pretty Mike explains gimmick he employed at funeral ceremony of Don Jazzy's mother





Nigerian nightlife aficionado Pretty Mike on Saturday explained why he decided to drop the jaw of guests at the funeral ceremony of the mother of the foremost music executive, Don Jazzy.

The socialite attended the funeral ceremony of Don Jazzy’s mother with eight women who wore controversial costumes.

Specifically, Pretty Mike is infamous for making headlines with bizarre gimmicks whenever he attends an occasion. He was called out by netizens and several of his celebrity colleagues for ‘always chasing clouts’.

Taking to Instagram, Pretty Mike gave reasons for deciding to choose this particular gimmick.

His post reads;

“The world is changing, in my opinion u shouldn’t be favored because of what’s in between ur Legs, Everyone should be given equal opportunity, because we all are capable in different fields regardless of gender”

