CELEB GIST: Tekno shares battle with weed addiction. Shakira recounts her ‘breakfast’ experience…More

Tekno shares battle with weed addiction. Shakira recounts her 'breakfast' experience
Nigeria recording artiste, Augustine Miles Kelechi, who is better known as Tekno, has disclosed that he is staying away from marijuana intake.
Tekno revealed this in a post on his Instagram story and said he found it a little difficult to sleep the first night after he quit smoking.
The former Triple MG signee said it was difficult for him to sleep at first after quitting the substance, stressing that he has, however, stayed 24 hours without the drug.
He said;
“My first 24 hours of not smoking cannabis, marijuana, weed or whatever you decide to call it. It was a little hard to sleep the first night, but this is 24 hours. I am about to go another 24 hours; I am trying to go 30 days not smoking weed.
“At the end of these 30 days, I will decide if I want to keep smoking or if I don’t want to smoke anymore, but I will come back here to keep you guys updated every day,” he stated.
Shakira reveals her heart was broken by footballer Gerrard Pique
Internationally renowned musician, Shakira on Saturday took to her Instagram page to write, sharing a video of a man crushing a heart months after Gerard Pique left her for a younger woman.
Writing about being ‘served breakfast’, the musician wrote, “I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.”
Mr Macaroni queries politicians, says they are united in corruption
Nigerian actor and content creator, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, who is better known as Mr Macaroni, has said that all Nigerian politicians are united in corruption.
The actor also criticized Nigerians for fighting themselves over politicians.
Macaroni, who, in a post shared on Twitter, called Nigerians’ attention to the huge amount that politicians spent on their feeding and welfare despite the nation’s poor economy, advised Nigerians to vote wisely in unity.
He said;
This is following the two recent protests by the youths in Warri area of Delta State and that of Ibadan over unwarranted arrest and extortion by the anti-graft agency without any links to cybercrime.
Responding to the actions, Bawa noted that the exercise will not stop the agency from arresting anyone causing or promoting fraud in the country.
However, Basketmouth on his Instagram story questioned the EFCC boss for not arresting corrupt leaders who are causing economic disaster in Abuja where the agency’s head office is situated.
The comedian further shared screenshots of past news where different government personnel couldn’t account for the money in their care, yet walking freely.
The first screenshot reads:
The second screenshot reads:
“Nigeria’s vice president says $15 billion stolen in arms procurement fraud”; and the third reads: “Nigerian snake ate millions of naira, clerk says.”
Basketmouth, however, wrote, “I suggest we build a few animal prisons, their own is too much”.
BBNaija’s JMK reveals she has been single for 25 years
According to the TV star, she has been single for 25 years of her life and anyone who says they dated is a liar as they were only ‘chilling’.
“25years on earth and I’ve never had a boyfriend. If anybody tells you they dated me, na lie. We were just chilling xx”.
Gideon emphasised that certain men are still commendable for their discipline despite various distractions.
He further stated that the outside world is getting “crazy”, especially on social media; hence, women should be grateful for their men holding phones and still stay sane.
