CELEB GIST: Toke Makinwa ends career as OAP. Actress, Mary Njoku, says men prefer to marry dumb women… More Stories

Toke Makinwa resigns as OAP

On Friday, renowned Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa disclosed that she was officially ending her career as a radio host.

Toke took to her Instagram page to announce the development on Friday, September 23, which she revealed was her last day on-air.

She reminisced about going into the industry as a rookie and 12 years after, leaving as a seasoned broadcaster.

She said, “THIS HAS TAKEN ME SO LONG TO SHARE BUT HERE WE GO…”

She continued;

“GUYS, IT HAS BEEN 12 YEARS SINCE MY FIRST DAY ON THE RADIO, AND I FINALLY TAKE A BOW… IT’S BEEN THE MOST EXCITING 12 YEARS OF MY LIFE. (SO MANY MEMORIES), I JOINED AS A ROOKIE AND NOW I CAN SAY I’M LEAVING AS A SEASONED BROADCASTER AND NOW, I AM EXCITED ABOUT THE NEXT PHASE.”

The entertainment polymath continued;

“SPECIAL APPRECIATION GOES TO THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT TEAM @SILVERBIRDGRPNG AND MY COLLEAGUES @937RHYTHMFM FOR BEING A PART OF THIS AMAZING JOURNEY.

“AS THE QUEEN OF TALK, L’IL LIKE TO TAKE YOU ALL ON A NEW JOURNEY, PLS COME WITH ME. FOR SOME IT’S NOT SO NEW SO I’LL SAY AN ELEVATED PHASE.

“LADIES AND GENTLEMEN LET ME INTRODUCE YOU TO #TMPOD.”

Mary Njoku explains why men prefer not to marry smart women

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has given some reasons some men don’t want to get married to smart women.

Speaking via her Instagram platform, the actress opined that most men today think smart and ambitious women are not good wife materials and hence go in for girls they think are dumb.

The actress went on to state that not every girl they see as dumb is actually dumb because some only pretend to get what they want and reveal their real self.

Njoku added that smart women prefer smart men but most smart men don’t want smart women therefore, the smart girls are getting what they want by being dumb until they enter the house then they show how smart they are.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote:

“Smart women prefer smart in men but most smart men don’t want smart women. So the smart girls are getting what they want by being dumb. Until they enter the HOUSE.

Oga, not all dumb girls are dumb. The real ‘Wife Material’ is smart and ambitious! I guess you have to be smart to know that. Its 2022!!! “

Rapper MI Abaga takes white wedding to church

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as Mr Incredible (MI), has officially left bachelorhood after his church wedding ceremony with his wife, Eniola Mafe took place on Saturday in Lagos.

The wedding ceremony is coming several days after the couple had their traditional ceremony.

Some of the notable names at the wedding ceremony included- Banky W, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, to name a few.

See photos from the ceremony below.



Erica Nlewedim, ex-BBNaija contestant explains why she must join politics

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Erica Nlewedim, has made a decision to be involved in politics henceforth.

Erica on Friday took to Twitter and declared her intention to be involved in politics because society’s advice to celebrities to stay away from politics so as not to be used as scapegoats hasn’t yielded any positive outcome for them.

She, therefore, declared her intention to play her part when it comes to politics going forward.

She tweeted:

“The advice to celebrities is to stay away from politics cos we’re the ones who will be used as scapegoats but we’ve been staying away and the situation has been getting worse so I’m no longer staying away.

Still making up my mind on who’s the best for the job”

The advice to celebrities is to stay away from politics cos we’re the ones who will be used as scapegoats but we’ve been staying away and the situation has been getting worse so I’m no longer staying away. Still making up my mind on who’s the best for the job! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 23, 2022

Charly Boy speaks about the decline of his virility

Nigerian social activist and musician, Charles Oputa who is better known as Charly Boy in a video shared across his various social media platforms reminisced about how he has been unable to recapture the virility of his younger years.

The controversial entertainer who is popular for his avant-garde persona disclosed in the video that he was a rebellious youth and engaged in randy acts over years, albeit, he has been unable to perform like he used while in his prime.

Charly boy revealed how he used to sleep with different women who ended up giving him 10 children and 16 grandchildren.

He also disclosed how he married and divorced several ladies before settling down with his current wife whom he has been married to for 45 years.

Speaking further, the singer said in the past, his manhood usually stand erect and ready for intercourse, whenever he sees a woman’s backside but now it is no longer the same.

BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa opens up on battle with depression

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel Oputa, has revealed what triggered her weight gain a couple of years ago.

The Reality Show star said she was suffering from depression and because of that, she found solace in food.

“I was an emotional Eater I struggled with Depression (still dealing with it) and found Comfort in food. I didn’t understand what full was, I knew I felt uncomfortable but I didn’t care.

When people ask me to help them the first thing I ask is : Are you Mentally Ready ??

It’s a tough battle, but you shall overcome,” she captioned her before and after photos, she posted on social media.

Watch her video below.

Mike Tyson admits to offering former Terror Squad member, Remy Ma a car to spend the night with him

Michael Tyson, an American former professional boxer, known as Mike Tyson, has admitted to having offered rapper Remy Ma a luxury car in exchange for one night together.

American rapper, Joseph Antonio Cartagena, better known by his stage name Fat Joe, made this revelation on the latest episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast.

Fat Joe and Angie Martinez stopped by for an interview on the podcast and at one point Joe recalled what went down when he got invited to the boxing legend’s home.

Admitting to this, Mike Tyson was seen struggling to hold back laughter as Joe narrated the story.

Fat Joe recounted: “Mike invites me to the house, and he says, ‘Bring Remy Ma with you’.”

He continued;

“This is around the lean back or some sh*t like that. We go to the house.

He opens the door butt naked. Mike opens the door ass naked.”

As Tyson laughed on, Joe continued,

“I’m only worried about him. He takes me on a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you.

“Every room I walked in there was a chick in every room, in every fucking room.

“I’m like what the fuck, I’m like this guy lives a f**king life. He offered us some fucking 500 bands.”

Watch the session below.

