CELEB GIST: Toke Makinwa tired of being a ‘strong woman‘, Flavour shows love to distressed American lady. More…

Flavour shows love to distressed American lady who almost got scammed

Nigerian Highlife singer and multi-instrumentalist, Flavour whose real name is Chinedu Okoli met with an American lady who was almost scammed by one of his impersonators.

While appearing on the renowned MTV show, Catfish, the lady shared a screenshot of her conversation with the alleged scammer who hit her up on Instagram and claimed to be the singer, Flavour.

Following the recent discovery, Flavour issued an apology to the woman for the incident before revealing that he doesn’t give out his personal details to fans nor does he solicit for funds from them.

He had this to say;

”I have experienced stuff like this. I have been to shows where fans bump into me and they be like ”Do you remember me and I don’t. I feel bad because I don’t want anybody going through this kind of trauma because of me. All my accounts are verified. I don’t give out my personal information”

For a backstory, watch the victim speak about meeting ‘Flavour’ below.

💔 She thought this was Flavour pic.twitter.com/Xo6LzAYHEQ — ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 14, 2022

Afterwards, she was introduced to the real Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania. Listen to their conversation below.

Kimberly eventually spoke to the real Flavour N'abania pic.twitter.com/wiZnhJlCy7 — ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 14, 2022

Toke Makinwa tired of being a ‘strong’ woman

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa on Monday disclosed that she is tired of being a ‘strong’ woman.

The radio presenter and vlogger mentioned that she misses being vulnerable and opening up to someone. She added, ‘I want to be soft again’.

“Can’t remember what it really feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person, tired of being so strong. I want to feel soft again. But the way the world is set up today,” Makinwa wrote on her IG stories.

Tiwa Savage recalls struggles at UK university

Nigerian recording artiste Tiwa Savage on Friday, July 15 was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in music at University of Kent, an institution based in the United Kingdom.

In a video shared on social media, Tiwa is seen dressed in academic robes as she delivers her acceptance speech.

In the moving speech, the award-winning musician talked about the ordeals she faced as an immigrant in the UK.

Tiwa disclosed that she endured bullying in school and ran away from home on a few occasions.

She also said she failed a course at the varsity during her final year at the institution.

Listen to her speak below.

Singer Yemi Alade kicks against people comparing their lives to others on social media

Yemi Alade rules out idea of working with other female artistes

Afrobeat songstress, Yemi Alade has admonished her followers to desist from comparing their lives to others on social media.

According to the ‘Johnny’ singer, it is not ideal to stress oneself due to the perception or highlight of other people’s lives on social media, especially Instagram.

She said that rather than see how far they have come, these people start feeling depressed because they think others are doing better than they are.

“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom,” the singer warned fans in the video.

Watch her speak below.

“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” – Yemi Alade pic.twitter.com/ahQyWqLq78 — ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 14, 2022

Actress Destiny Etiko frowns at people who affiliate her achievements to men

Actress Destiny Etiko has frowned at people who tie her achievements to men.

On Thursday night, Destiny released a video where she reined curses at people who affiliate her to any man.

She mentioned that after she goes through the tedious work of making a movie, some people will later unfairly tie her achievements to a man

”Na thunder go fire una” she said

Watch the video below.

Actress Destiny Etiko Curses People Who Tie Her Achievements To Men #destinyetiko pic.twitter.com/2KQ2udh8VE — Immaculate Sarah Ken (@KenImmaculate) July 14, 2022

May Yul Edochie keeps husband’s name despite hinting at divorce

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of Nigerian thespian, Yul Edochie turned heads on Saturday after she disclosed she is maintaining the ‘Edochie’ surname.

The businesswoman revealed on Saturday, July 16 that she is kicking off her own YouTube platform, ‘All About May Yul Edochie’. This is coming after she hinted that she was going to serve her husband Yul divorce letters.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, Yul unveiled his second wife, actress Judy Austin Moghalu. He was slammed by his decision to take a second wife, while people sympathized with his first wife.

However, social media users frowned at May Edochie after she preferred to keep the actor’s surname.

Watch her make the announcement below.

