CELEB GIST: Uche Maduagwu wants EFCC, NDLEA to probe actors buying mansions. Omah Lay opens up on battling addiction… More stories

Actor Uche Maduagwu calls for investigation of thespians acquiring mansions

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu on Wednesday requested that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigate thespians who are acquiring mansions across the country.

Actors under the age of 38 who purchase houses, according to Maduagwu, should be looked into. He claims that there is no money in the film business.

Taking to his social media page, he claimed that because the Nollywood film industry does not pay performers well, only peers of the caliber of actor, Jim Iyke who have legitimate endorsements from renowned firms could be regarded capable of affording such luxuries.

Maduagwu wrote on Instagram;

“EFCC and NDLEA should invite any male Nollywood actor below the age of 38, who buys a mansion.

“Not all that glitters na gold, nibo leti ri Owo (Where did you get money)? Only male actors like uncle Jim Iyke wey get known endorsements and a selected few older actors fit afford a mansion.

“We need to educate our fans properly. No money for this industry, na packaging everyone dey do but some few are trying to make people believe our industry dey flow with dollars and diamonds.”

Ex-BBNaija star, Saskay cautions ‘spiritual’ Christians

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Saskay via her Twitter platform addressed who she perceived to be too ‘spiritual’ simply because they speak in tongues.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account, Saskay whose real name is Tsakute Ladi Jonah urged people who use tongues to stop demeaning those who don’t.

Saskay wrote:

“I’m not against people who speak in tongues but please stop making others who don’t feel like they’re less spiritual”.

In response to a question from a fan about how not speaking in tongues makes one feel they are not born again.

Saskay replied: “When a person who can speak in tongue tells me to my face that I need to learn to, to get a deeper connection with God”.

See post below:

I’m not against people who speak in tongues but please stop making other who don’t, feel like they’re less spiritual😒 — Saskay (@OfficialSaskay) August 30, 2022

Omah Lay reveals he is struggling with an addiction

Nigerian recording artiste, Omah Lay has spoken about his troubles and addictions.

The singer opened up to a fan who had asked him how to get rid of an addiction.

On Twitter, during a question and answer session, a fan confided in the musician about his drug addiction. This prompted the artist to open up.

Omah Lay’s fan named Saint, who thought the singer had overcome his own addictions and could give answers to ‘how to overcome an addiction’, approached him for advice.

Omah Lay responded by stating that he is still battling an addiction, and that just three of his close friends were aware of it.

Read the exchange below.

Comedienne Warri Pikin opens up on overcoming depression and suicidal thoughts due to financial crisis

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin discussed some of the financial difficulties she and her husband went through in 2018.

The comedian admitted that things became so bad that she tried suicide and had to be transported to three hospitals before she was able to regain consciousness.

She admitted that when she regained consciousness, she realized that God still wanted to use her and didn’t want her to die.

According to Real Warri Pikin, she later used her experience to inspire others going through difficult times.

She said:

“In 2017/2018 I had issues. Actually, my husband and I had issues, financial issues because we were in debt and everything. Then, I attempted suicide on June 6, 2018, but I didn’t die.

Then they carried me to three different hospitals. In the last hospital when I woke up, I was like so I didn’t die? That meant God didn’t want me to die”.

Listen to her speak below.

Actress Kate Henshaw accuses medical practitioner, Femi Olaleye of defiling 15-year-old girl

Veteran Actress Kate Henshaw on Friday, September 2 called out Dr. Femi Olaleye, the founder and CEO of Optimal Health Care Company for allegedly defiling and deflowering his wife’s fifteen-year-old niece and has promised to get justice.

She said the medical practitioner admitted to the allegations, stating that he had told her about a case of cheating that rocked his marriage, but she didn’t know a fifteen-year-old was involved.

Kate said that Dr. Femi had been sleeping with the girl for over a year, and his wife confirmed the situation.

The actress also said she has shreds of evidence to support the claim.

Kate advised the doctor to submit himself to the authorities.

Listen to her speak below.

Actress Helen Duru claims she was physically assaulted by EFCC operatives

Budding Nigerian actress, Helena Duru on Saturday took to her social media platform to share video footage of how she was allegedly attacked and brutalized by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu.

According to her, the officers who appeared to be Hausa men, broke down the door and forced their way inside.

She went on saying they began to assault her, until she eventually retreated into the restroom.

Duru said she took another beating when she attempted to report to their superior who was waiting for them downstairs.

This time, the superior struck her head repeatedly until she felt blood flowing down her face.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen bleeding profusely on her forehead alongside other areas of her body that were allegedly hit throughout the said traumatic experience.

She wrote:

“The next thing we heard they started damaging the staircase door and gained access. I went inside my room and locked the door.

“Two men climbed into my flat, damaged my two doors, gained access into my house, and started beating me. I got a slap first that made me shout Jesus Christ.

“They spoke in the Hausa language but all I could hear was ‘yamiri’ the beating became intense as they beat me in turns, using a rod/stick (don’t exactly know what that was) all over my body. One picked my USB phone cord and descended on me”.

Watch the video below.

Davido lauds father, Adedeji Adeleke for supporting his career

Afrobeat icon, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido was full of praises for his father, Adedeji Adeleke in a post shared on his Instagram story on Saturday. The recording artiste acknowledged his father for his involvement and immense contribution in his career.

Davido stated that it was his father who had taught him that financial success shouldn’t alter a person’s character.

Alongside his photo, Davido referred to his father as his twin and thanked him for his support and counsel.

He wrote:

“I dey wake up everyday dey thank God say nah u born me! THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT!. You taught me humility; you taught me hard work; you taught me that no matter how rich/successful you get, never change u wey born!. I love and appreciate you, daddy!!! We all thank you for everything!!!!! MASTERMIND !! 5 STAR BILLI!!!!! LUV U TWIN”.

