CELEB GIST: Why Davido dumped Nigeria briefly, Burna Boy hits one billion views on YouTube. More…

Davido explains how he got into trouble for supporting #EndSARS protest

Nigerian recording artiste, Davido, unravelled the consequences he had to deal with for openly supporting the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

The DMW leading artiste unveiled this revelation during his recent appearance on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show.

The singer stated that he had to leave the country for a while so he could avoid the long arm of the law. He stated that the protest brought massive change in the country and he is unapologetic for his involvement in the event.

Davido had this to say;

“I got into a lot of trouble.

I had to actually leave the country.

It was that bad. I was reposting everything that had to do with the campaign. It was amazing to see people come out like that.

And I will say this: they listened to us. They heard us.

They might not have changed anything but they were shook.”

Watch Davido speak with Trevor Noah below.

Burna Boy garners one billion views on YouTube

Grammy award-winning Nigerian recording artiste, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has hit a major milestone on the video sharing platform, YouTube.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter has crossed the one billion views mark on his YouTube channel, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to do so.

The “Run my race” crooner was able to record one billion views courtesy of a compilation of the views on all his music videos.

YouTube made this known on Burna’s page, which showed a total of 1,006,338,859 views as at the time of filing this report.

His hit song “On The Low” contributed a massive 225 million views while “Ye” recorded 159 million views.

Veteran actress, Modupe Johnson urges Big Brother Naija organizers to set up ‘Big Mama’ House show

Veteran Nollywood actress, Modupe Johnson, better known as Fali Werepe stunned social media users after she published a video online where she admonished Big Brother Naija organizers to establish a spin-off show titled, Big Mama’s House.

According to Madam Johnson, older women should be given the opportunity to show their talent before the world.

Speaking further, the veteran actress opined that Big Mama’s House will appeal to a broader audience and would entice senior citizens of Nigeria.

Watch Modupe Johnson speak in her native dialect below.

Zara Bala, daughter of Bauchi State governor, comes for rude social media vendors

Zara Bala, the daughter to the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has knocked vendors who are rude and mean to her until she reveals her identity.

Zara, in a post on her Instagram stories stated that she often gets brutal, delayed responses from vendors when she contacts them anonymously; however, they suddenly become nice and treat her like an egg once she introduces herself.

She mentioned that everyone deserves to be treated equally, adding that “kindness should not apply to certain people.”

Zara Bala wrote:

“I am really not trying to rile anyone but I’m terrified at how some vendors operate. I repeat I’m not trying to attack anyone…I’d like to believe that kindness is a universal language and it should be spoken and applied every second right?”

She continued;

“But some vendors only choose to be kind when they know who is on the other line of communication.

READ ALSO: CELEBRITY GIST: DJ Cuppy contemplates death. Funke Akindele regrets her marriage. More gists

I’ve had a lot of vendors call my siblings begging them to talk to me so they would be my vendor for my wedding, which is normal.”

Read her statement below.

Actor Rotimi Salami says DNA test not necessary

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has urged men to desist from conducting a DNA test on children.

The Nollywood actor stated his position in the controversial DNA test debate via Instagram on Tuesday, September 28.

A Twitter user simply identified as Dr Penking, a medical practitioner, had claimed that he was receiving death threats from women following his announcement about the opening of a laboratory in Lekki, offering a 75% discount on DNA tests.

Reacting to the debate, Salami added that men should save themselves from a heart attack and protect the child’s emotions too.

Here is the perspective that Salami shared;

Actress Kate Henshaw advocates for ‘One Nigeria’

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has stated that she will continue to advocate for ‘One Nigeria’.

According to Kate Henshaw, as a citizen of Nigeria, she is not ready to give up on the nation.

The veteran movie star made this known in a recent post on her Instagram page to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary on Friday, October 1st.

In her words:

“I refuse to give up on myself and my Nation, Nigeria 🇳🇬 we have brilliant minds, hardworking and honest Nigerians who contribute daily to self, community and the Nation as a whole.

Hope not ashamed…

We are living in tough times and a lot of questions come to the fore on our choice of leaders and the impact of the office of citizen.”

Join the conversation

Opinions