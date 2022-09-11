CELEB GIST:Burna Boy’s ex-partner, Stefflon, explains why she avoids churches. Eniola Badmus relishes outcome of her body transformation…More stories

Burna Boy’s ex-partner, Stefflon Don, criticizes pastors for their exuberant lifestyle

British artiste, Stefflon Don, a former partner of Nigerian musician, Burna Boy during a question and answer with her followers on Twitter explained why she no longer goes to church.

The rapper was asked by a fan if she attends church, and her response quickly went viral.

Stefflon Don claims that as the church became only focused on making money, she stopped attending.

She continued by saying that she quit going when the preachers began wearing nicer watches than she did.

“I used to, but now it’s all about money and the pastors wear better watches than me,” She wrote.

I used too but now its all about money and the pastors wear better watches than me

Eniola Badmus laments effect of body transformation

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has continued to stun her followers with her fascinating physical transformation. The actress who used to have a voluptuous physique dropped jaws when she lost weight and became interestingly slim.

Since she transformed her body, social media users and most of her colleagues, especially males have begun to show interest in her. She joked about how men are beginning to “choke” her as they often zoom upon her photos on social media.

Sharing a post on Saturday, the actress wrote;

“Shoot your shot oooo……Abeg I Dey feel the zooming oooo body dey pain me oooo”

She added, “If I dey enter ya eye, toast me!!! No dey zoom my pictures, you dey press my head. E dey pain me”

In another post, the actress revealed that her physical transformation has aided her life incredibly.

The actress who turned 40 on Wednesday, September 7 wrote;

“The last year has been transformational in all forms for me, especially leaving who I was before to the most beautiful, stunning I have become and more to come. There is always something inherent in us that we can unearth if we want it and I am happy I found SELF!”

Portable dedicates humorous song rendition to late Queen Elizabeth “Iya Charlie”

On Thursday, controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola who is better known as Portable joined others around the world to mourn the death of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

The queen died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Reacting to her passing, the Zazoo crooner took to his Instagram account to make a hilarious song wishing the queen whom he referred to as ‘Iya Charlie’, farewell.

He captioned the video, rip to Queen Elizabeth (Iya Charlie).

Listen to his rendition below.

Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo cautioned to abstain from seeking social media validation

Maria Ude Nwachi, a lawmaker who represents Afikpo North-East in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly has admonished Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Uzochikwa to tread with caution and desist from seeking validation from the public.

The caution comes after the gospel singer’s display of the brand-new automobile that her husband gave her for her birthday earlier this week.

As a birthday surprise from Pastor Blessed, Mercy Chinwo received an SUV.

The politician expressed her disapproval of the behaviour on Facebook, criticizing Mercy Chinwo for the “unnecessary show off”.

“Mercy Chinwo & hubby, avoid unnecessary flaunting on social media.

“Don’t invite scrutiny on yourselves.

Biko.”

She continued;

“Clarification: This type of show by a woman of the bible will bring nothing good for her.

“One investigation into their doing might bust a lot and those hailing them won’t be able to help them out of it.

“The investigation can come from the source and find something no dey hard.

“To make displays that beg to be scrutinized is very very unwise because your subliminal request will surely be answered if you keep it up.”

The concluding part of her statement reads, “Nollywood actresses do these packages and it’s okay but not her type. I did not post that package because I felt sorry for her as she knows not what she is doing. Allow trouble to sleep in peace, no wake am. Thank you.” Maria Ude wrote on Facebook.

Read her post below.

Daniella, Yul Edochie’s daughter, reprimands people who are policing her lifestyle

Daniella, the first child and daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie in a statement released on her Instagram account revealed she is not impressed by people who keep interrogating details of her personal life.

The 17-year-old who launched a question and answer session on her Instagram page felt displeased with questions bordering on her personal life which caused her to voice it out.

An IG user asked a question on why she prefers to mingle more with boys over girls in school.

In response, Danielle expressed anger over the question with an Instagram story post.

She wrote;

“(Respectfully) what I do in my life & with my life is no one’s business. I didn’t want to answer this cuz it wasn’t a school-related question but I felt the need to let a lot of you know that you should not be interested & invested in what goes on in the lives of other people.”

“Word of advice: know your limits with what you say/ask (it also shows how well you respect yourself). Let’s all focus on how to improve ourselves & succeed in life.”

See Post Below

Nigerian reality tv star, Tacha Akide, shades colleagues as she unveils source of income

Big Brother Naija alumna, Tacha Akide in a video published on her Twitter account made snide remarks at some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The reality star revealed that she sponsored her vacation without the assistance of a man unlike several of her colleagues who have sponsors.

She claims that she devotes her entire attention to becoming an influencer, in contrast to other celebrities who work as influencers part-time while juggling other side activities.

She remarked that, in contrast to how she is handled in Nigeria, companies abroad pay her in dollars and treat her with respect.

The reality tv star highlighted a recent encounter with medical centre administrators and how they had treated her like “eggs.”

Watch the video below:

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu makes a case for Ada Ameh as celebrities mourn the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8.

The controversial movie actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out his fellow Nollywood thespians over tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The movie star slammed his colleagues who never mourned their own, Ada Ameh who passed on some months ago after a series of episodes of depression.

According to Uche, Nollywood performers didn’t post anything about their own, Ada, who lived in Nigeria but are now writing poems for a queen who lived thousands of miles from their country.

His post reads;

“I am so SAD Actresses And celebrities Wey No do a single Post For Aunty Ada Wey Bin Dey here with us For Naija suddenly Begin to post poems for Queen of England Wey Dey thousands of Miles in UK

“Ney Dem never see before

Who do us like this? For Nollywood and Naija?

Let us appreciate our own Just as we celebrate others abroad”

