Celebrities mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary with messages on social media

Nigerian celebrities took to their various social media platforms on Saturday to express their view on the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Some notable celebrities who spoke on the independence anniversary celebration include music star, Tiwa Savage, Maria Chike, Beauty Tukura, Eniola Badmus, Psquare, Alex Ekubo and many others.

See their comments below:

Tiwa Savage

“Happy freedom-birthday Nigeria. #Nigeriaat62 Remember Nigerians, Stop at Nothing!”

Maria

Nigerian reality star, Maria Benjamin congratulated the country by saying her greetings in various native languages.

She wrote:

“GBO KWENU, SAANU, YAYA KAKE, ODUA AGBEWA. Her nation widely idolised by other nations , you still shine like a new dawn even in hard times !

“Nothing can stop Nigeria not even an Insurgent!

“This time we will get it right.

“Happy 62ND Birthday Nigeria.

“May this independence be our REBIRTH.”

Beauty Tukura

Tukura, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition, spoke about the country’s Independence Day.

She wrote:

“We are Nigeria- You and I. Our home; always have and always will be. We live, we dream, we hope, and we love.

“Today, we celebrate our great country and as the time draws near for us to decide our next president; remember to CHOOSE YOUR FUTURE!!! Happy Independence Day my fellow Nigerians”

Eniola Badmus

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, admonished Nigerians to still have faith in the country.

She said: “We are all what we’ve got.

“It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength truly lies.

“Let’s keep our hope intact , celebrate who we are and milestone so far.

Happy Independence my dear country.”

May Edochie

May, the first wife of Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, composed her message in Hausa language.

She wrote:

“Happy Independence! Allah ya bada nisan kwana Nigeria!kasan Mai arziki.”

“In another post, she addressed her Yoruba followers.

“Happy Independence! 🇳🇬

“Mo ki yin oh…

“Nigeria a tu wa lara o!

“Ile to kun fun waara ati oyin.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now