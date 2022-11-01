Celebrities mourn Davido, Chioma’s 3-yr-old son, Ifeanyi

Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Nigerian recording artiste Davido and Chioma Rowland who just celebrated his third birthday on Sunday, October 20 reportedly drowned at his parents’ home in Banana Island, Lagos on Monday.

Notable celebrities from across the country have taken to their respective social media accounts to sympathize with the musician and his lover.

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, who expressed sadness over the death said, “I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn’t true. My God!!!

”This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful Olorun!!! Ikun le abiamo.”

Actor Williams Uchemba called for prayers for Ifeanyi’s parents.

He wrote, “Please say a prayer for David, Chioma, and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up, little one.”

Also, media personality Toolz on Twitter wrote, “Praying for healing, comfort & strength for David & Chioma. So heartbreaking.”

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, said the death was tragic.

He wrote on his Twitter page, “the death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Actor Muyiwa Ademola, via his Instagram page, said,

“It is one of the saddest things when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May The Almighty give the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss? Rest In Peace Champ.”

