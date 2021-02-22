Celebrity couple, Banky W, Adesua Etomi welcome baby boy | Ripples Nigeria

The power couple, Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W and his actress wife, Adesina Etonian have welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy.

The couple who got married in Dubai in November 2017, welcomed their son four weeks ago.

Adesua shared photos from her maternity shoot on her Instagram page on Monday morning to celebrate her birthday which is today February 22.

READ ALSO: Hey! Banky W set to marry Adesuwa Etomi, for real

The proud new mum wrote;

””You have a track record of keeping your word. ?l?run agbaye o, you are mighty”.

4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son.

1+1=3 ”

The music star, Banky W has also taken to his Instagram page on Monday, February 22, 2021, where he announced the big news as part of activities to mark Adesua’s birthday.

Read what he wrote on Instagram.

Join the conversation

Opinions