CELEBRITY GIST: Alaafin of Oyo takes 13th wife, Ahmed Indimi acquires pet lion, more... | Ripples Nigeria

CELEBRITY GIST: Alaafin of Oyo takes 13th wife, Ahmed Indimi acquires pet lion, more…
Alaafin of Oyo
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has tied the knot with a new wife identified as Olori Chioma Adeyemi amid reports of the marital crisis rocking his palace in the last few months.
Though she is yet to embark on a 9-month course; she will be the first young eastern Queen married to Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
Ahmed Indimi
Ahmed Indimi, son-in-law of President Buhari has recently acquired a new pet, a white cub.
Ahmed is married to President Buhari ‘s daughter, Zahra.
Uche Ogbodo
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has confirmed that she is pregnant via a new post shared on her Instagram page.
The movie star and entrepreneur posted pictures of herself, rocking a gold-coloured haircut and her visible baby bump could not be missed as she sits onboard a plane.
“Flying Private with my Bunny In the Oven, Nah! You can’t Seat with Us, 3 is a Crowd“, the actress wrote as the caption.
This is coming after the actress celebrated two years of celibacy.
Jennifer Lopez
American recording artiste, Jennifer Lopez and her Majo Baseball League boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez have broken up their relationship.
Celeb Gist gathered that the couple ended their relationship in the wake of his scandal with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.
Lopez started dating the former New York Yankees star in 2017. Their engagement was announced in 2019.
Tempe Ovwasa
Nigerian singer-songwriter, Temmie Ovwasa who is open about her sexuality as a lesbian, says she is disgusted by the very existence of compulsory heterosexuality.
Temmie in a tweet posted on her handle said she always feels disgusted anytime someone projects heterosexuality to her.
Her tweet reads;
”Every time someone projects heterosexuality unto me I’m immediately consumed with the disgust of all my lesbian ancestors that hid in the closet and put up with men.
I am not just a Lesbian, I am disgusted by the very existence of compulsory heterosexuality, disgusted to the core.”
Temmie Ovwasa has remained one of the most outspoken celebrities about homosexuality and the LGBTQ community.
OAP Nedu
Nigerian media personality, OAP Nedu has cried out after being served an estimated electricity bill of N1.4m.
The media personality who called out Eko Electricity Distribution Company over the bill, stated that he doesn’t have a factory in his house that will make him get such a bill.
Lamenting, Nedu wrote;
“@ekedc you people should kuku come and kill me
Abeg na factory I get for my house?
Like WTH
Na house rent be this abi na light bill?
