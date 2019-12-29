Celebrity Gist: Babangida’s search for new wife, Tiwa & Yemi Alade’s settled scores and all the gist that made the headlines

BABANGIDA: 10-years after the death of his better half, Maryam, who passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2009, succumbing to ovarian cancer at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, rtd, has declared his intention to take a new wife.

The former Head of State while describing his choice of spouse said that he will not take a wife much younger than him because that will be a problem for the woman and for himself in the long run.

Babangida also explained how urgent it was for him to get a partner when he said; “I’m searching and I’m hoping. But the longer I wait, maybe, the more problematic it becomes. “If it drags, I would be too old and the whole idea of having a partner would seem to diminish.

TIWA SAVAGE & YEMI ALADE: The pair of Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade have both finally settled their differences at a surprise performance in Lagos after years of subtle rivalry between the two, who are arguably the biggest female artistes in Nigeria, nay Africa as of now.

We gather that many who turned out in their numbers at the “Everything Savage” were taken aback when Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade settled their beef on stage and performed together for the first time.

Months ago, Yemi Alade revealed during an interview that the real reason she was yet to collaborate with Tiwa Savage on a music project was because such collaboration would snowball into a battle of supremacy between both of them.

DOKPESI: The founder and owner of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been bestowed with a new title following his recent visit to the West African country of Liberia.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that the media mogul and politician was honoured with the title of “Zuoje”, which when translated in English means, “thank you”, to express appreciation over the enormous support and assistance that he had shown one of their own, Ambassador Kanvee Adams.

The title bestowed on Dokpesi was conferred on him before a marmot crowd in one of the biggest concerts organised in honour of Kanvee Adams by the Musicians Association of Liberia.

9ICE: For the third time, Gongo Aso crooner, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice, got hooked again with the mother of his fourth child, Sunkanmi Ajala who happens to be an event planner based in Lagos.

After two unsuccessful trials, the musician who is recognised as one of Nigeria’s first pop artistes to release two album collections in a year has decided to give marriage a chance again.

The pair whose relationship became public in 2015 when Olasunkanmi uploaded a photo of them on her company’s Instagram page and later welcomed their daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago officially became man and wife at a private white wedding.

READ ALSO: Tiwa, Akpabio, Wizkid, Ayefele and all the gist that made the rounds

TONY ALLEN: Ace Drummer, Tony Allen, who once travelled around the world as a former drummer with the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti is set to be honoured in a tribute concert organised by Inspiro Productions, Zome International and Metroventures.

We gather that Tony Allen who is described as a “living legend” whose impact on Afrobeat, jazz and world music is undeniable, will be honoured at a concert which will take place on Sunday, December 29 at a venue in Lagos.

Allen who is still very active in Europe and on the global music scene; well sought-after and respected for his contributions to music generally will turn 80 next year with plans already in place to celebrate him around the world.

ADEWALE ADELEKE: Quiet and unassuming, Adewale Adeleke, the son of billionaire businessman, Deji Adeleke finally quit bachelorhood in grand style when he married his fiancé simply identified as Kani.

All roads led to Calabar, the Cross River State capital for a colourful two-day traditional wedding which witnessed the bride and groom gorgeously dressed in Calabar outfits and Yoruba clothing’s at different times during the occasion.

Recall that upon their return to the country in 2010, the quartet of Sina Rambo, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN and his pop star brother, Davido, kick-started the HKN Gang.

BRUCE LEE: A Chinese fast food chain has been slammed with a 210 million yuan (30 million dollars) suit for using the image of the legendary Hong Kong-American martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee without permission.

The suit was filed by the daughter of the late kung fu icon, Shannon Lee, and according to the filing in Shanghai No.2 Intermediate People’s Court, she is also asking that the company cease using the image of her father with immediate effect.

Reports say the Chinese fast food chain initially known as 168 Steamed Fast Food Restaurant, was renamed in 2004 but did not contact Lee’s heirs for a license deal, as advised by marketing company responsible for the rebrand.

KHAFFY & GEDONI: Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV show housemates Gedoni and Khafi will both walk down the aisle as man and wife, all things being equal, after the former asked the latter for her hand in marriage.

Gedoni, who had always expressed his love for Khafi during the 90 day reality TV show and after he was evicted from the contest decided to take his relationship with Khafi a step higher when he gave her an engagement ring.

Khafi who could not hide her joy took to her official Instagram account to announce the good news as they will now become the second set of housemates of this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija show to wed after Teddy A and Bam Bam.

Join the conversation

Opinions