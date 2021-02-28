Celebrity Gist: Burna Boy in collab with Bieber; Juliet Ibrahim tackles homophobes; More stories inside | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
Celebrity Gist: Burna Boy in collab with Bieber; Juliet Ibrahim tackles homophobes; More stories inside
Dokta Frabz
Veteran Nigerian music producer, Dokta Frabz has died.
The news of his demise was published by Frabz’s colleague, Samklef ON Saturday, February 27.
It was gathered that the music producer was shot in Houston, Texas, United States.
The heartbreaking announcement has led Twitter Nigeria into a melancholy meltdown.
He was born and raised in Lagos State.
Frabz took interest in music from a tender, his catalogue includes works with some of the finest artistes in the Nigerian music industry.
Frabz had his tertiary education at Covenant University, where he studied International Relations.
He started off working for Don Jazzy nd D’Banj’s Mo’ Hits Records where he had the chance to meet several artists.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage’s “CELIA” has been selected among the top ten 2020 album by Time Magazine.
Describing the album, Time Magazine says “the latest album from Savage; a Nigerian singer-songwriter who many call the “Queen of Afrobeats,” is characterised by an infectious buoyancy”.
CELIA, released in August, featured Sam Smith, Naira Marley, Stefflon Don, Dice Aisles and Hamza.
Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has continued his advocacy for the rights of members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender and Queer, LGBTQ+ society in Nigeria.
He took to social media to instigate that he is prepared to lead a protest in the country. Uche Maduagwu said he is prepared to instigate the #EndAntiGayLaw protest in Nigeria.
His post on Instagram reads;
”Coming out as gay remains the best decision I ever made.
I lost endorsement deals, movie roles and friends because of this so join me as we embark on the #EndAntiGayLawNaija peaceful road protest”
Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the anti-gay law in January 2014.
Ric Hassani
Nigerian recording artiste, Ric Hassani revealed that his smash hit, ‘Thunder fire you’ has been banned by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.
The report came 24 hours after he released his 3rd studio album, The Prince I Became.
The 32-year-old revealed this in a tweet on Friday.
He said any radio station that plays it would be fined.
“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he wrote.
‘Thunder Fire You’ was released on February 12.
Burna Boy
Grammy nominee, Burna boy will be working with Canadian artiste, Justin Bieber on the soon to be released project, Justice.
Burna Boy, the self-styled African Giant, is the only African artiste to make the cut.
The album features a host of top acts such as Khalid, Chance the Rapper, The Kid Laroi and Dominic Fike. Others are Daniel Caesar, Giveon, BEAM and Benny Blanco.
Justice is Justin Beiber’s sixth studio album.
Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has reacted to the dispersion of the assembly of gay people in Ghana on Thursday, February 26.
The actress who waded into the controversy surrounding members of the LGBT community in Ghana, stated that some politicians in the country associate with gays when they travel and live abroad.
Juliet Ibrahim accused homophobes of hating on others because of their sexuality, but celebrating murderers, rapists, fake pastors and bad politicians.
She also asked them to focus on taking themselves out of poverty instead of fighting basic human rights.
Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has declared that same-sex marriage will never happen during his tenure.
READ ALSO: Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to step away from music
He made this declaration at the installation and enthronement of a program of an Anglican Archbishop held in Mampong on Saturday February 27.
In his words;
”I have said this before and let me stress again that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo that same sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana. It will never happen. Let me repeat, it will never happen,” he said to the cheering audience.”he said
His declaration comes following the recent closure of a recently opened LGBTQ+ office in Accra, the capital city.
Ka3na
Big brother Naija star, Ka3na has gotten her pseudonym, “Boss lady” trademarked.
The controversial reality star made the announcement in a post she shared via her official Twitter page on Saturday, February 27 2021.
Disclosing that the name “Boss Lady” has been trademarked under Amour Ka3na Enterprises, she issued a note of warning instructing people to mind the mannerism with which they mention her name henceforth.
In her words;
“BOSSLADY” IS OFFICIALLY TRADEMARKED UNDER AMOURKA3NA ENTERPRISES. Cheers Bossnation #bossladytrademarked
WARNING Now Y’all Be Careful How You Mention My Name !!!”
Bobby Shmurda
The American rapper, Bobby Shmurda was released 10 months earlier than scheduled.
Ackquille Jean Pollard also known as Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison. He was released on Tuesday, February 23.
However, the rapper will now be under parole supervision for the next 5 years until Feb. 23, 2026
Join the conversation
