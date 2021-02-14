Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to ‘step away’ from music… Read more

Life's Blog
Mr Macaroni
Popular Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, Adebola Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni made major headlines on Saturday, February 13 for joining several Nigerian youths in protesting against the reopening of Lekki Tollgate.
Mr Macaroni was arrested during the early hours of Saturday, February 13 for participating in the #OccupyLagos protest. Although he has since been granted bail alongside other arrested protesters, he has continued to air his grievances and displeasure at the Nigerian government.
The popular comedian accused the government of inciting tribal conflict and pandemonium in the country. In his Twitter post during the early hours of Sunday, February 14, Mr Macaroni revealed that he is a patriotic citizen of the country, however, the government was hellbent on creating division amongst its people.
Here is what the comedian tweeted on the microblogging site;
“The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace.
We will come back to my matter later.”
Peruzzi
Nigerian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Peruzzi has revealed that he will be stepping away from music due to his current health condition.
On his social media platform on Friday, February 12, the singer signed to Davido’s DMW revealed that he had a bad spine. Peruzzi real name Tobechukwu Victor Okoh stated that his doctor wanted him to step away from strenuous activities due to his health challenge.
In his Twitter post, Peruzzi pleaded with his fans to remember him in their prayers.
Announcing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, Peruzzi wrote;
“So MRI shows my spine is f***ed.
The doctor says not to stress; work out or perform for now.
Kinda scary but yea, we move.
Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This.”
Ronke Odusanya
Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has denied allegations that a magistrate court in Lagos State asked her to conduct a DNA test on her daughter.
This is coming several weeks after she was embroiled in a fiasco with her partner, Olarenwaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago.
Celebrity Gist gathered that when the matter came up in court on Wednesday, Saheed; through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.
Since the allegations surfaced on social media, Ronke Odusanya quickly took to social media to deny the claims.
Here is what she shared;
While my silence will be taken for cowardice; I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself.
I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and fact-less information.
The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative.
“Remember you did not make me, you cannot break me.
Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what.
Investigate before publishing.
For the platform used for peddling such absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate.”
Mike Bamiloye
Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Ministries openly criticized the concept of feminism in a social media post during the week.
According to the clergyman, Feminism is not ideal in a Christian home as it is detrimental to the growth of a family. He mentioned that it would lead to strife in the home.
Read what he opined on social media;
“SOME PASTORS’ WIVES ARE FEMINISTS, Fighting for Equality in their homes and on Pulpits. They have weakened the Foundations of their Husbands’ ministry. And seriously adulterated the Sacredness of their Marriage.”
He continued;
“Some Ministers of God just allow PEACE to reign in their Home; so as not to raise the dust that would sink the Sailing Boat, THE “PEACE” in some Ministers’Homes is a Camouflaged Peace, because the Head of the Home is Submissive and doing everything the Wife insisted you be done.”
“But the Terrible Inherent Danger is that a terrible Seed of Rebellion and Stubbornness is being unconsciously Sown into the Children’s Heart; which would gradually begin to blossom uncontrollably.
ANY MOVEMENT THAT QUESTIONS ANY ASPECT OF THE WORD OF GOD, Originates from the Devil the Hater of The Marriage Instituted by God. #mikebamiloye”
Ric Hassani
Nigerian recording artiste, Ric Hassani revealed in a Twitter post that he was robbed by officers dressed in military fatigue on Friday, February 12.
Ric Hassani made this revelation during the early hours of Saturday, February 13.
Narrating his ordeal on social media, Hassani wrote;
I didn’t want to have to say this, but I got robbed yesterday.
1 pm, Freedom way, broad daylight, by men posing as soldiers.
Entered my car, rough handled my manager; collected our phones, almost snatched my car.
I really didn’t want to have to say this.”
He continued;
“I really didn’t want to have to say anything.
I handled yesterday like nothing happened.
In fact, I like to see these things as beneath me to be honest; Thieves are not meant to move me.
I would buy another phone and move but you, you still would keep having to steal to survive.
Terrible.”
Nigeria is really a ‘wan kain’ place to be honest.
I honestly feel fixing Nigeria will take an insane amount of work that is truly beyond any of us BUT, we should all play our part to really really helping this country, coz it really needs SERIOUS help.
God be with us.”
Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill, presents actress, Rosy Meurer, as new wife
Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has introduced actress and model, Rosy Meurer as his new wife.
A couple of years ago, Rosy Meurer was rumoured to be the cause of Churchill and Dikeh’s crashed marriage. Meurer has continued to deny the accusations, however, Churchill has introduced her as his wife.
Recall Churchill and Dikeh split in 2017. And they have a son together.
In an Instagram post, Olakunle had several things to say about his new mate.
Rosy who turned a year older on Monday, February 15 was described as ‘Mrs Churchill’ by Olakunle Churchill.
Here is what he wrote on his Instagram platform;
“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.
During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.
When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.
When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.
Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God”
Mr Macaroni, other #OccupyLagos protesters granted bail
Popular Nigerian actor and social media comedian, Adebola Adebayo better known as Mr Macaroni has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos following his arrest alongside other #OccupyLagos protesters during the early hours of Saturday, February 13.
Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that the talented skit maker was arrested alongside several others at Lekki Tollgate on Saturday morning.
Reports revealed that the protesters were charged for failing to comply with the quarantine law; breach of the public peace, and harassment.
The protesters were Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni; Answer Harrison, Adekanbi Kayode; Yemi Orungbamila, Anjorin Joseph; Paul Terkuma, Dayo Keshinro, Belema Briggs, Olanrewaju Olonta and 29 others.
According to the charge sheet, the protesters who are 40 in number, were charged on three counts;
“Count 1, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021; at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit a misdemeanour likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
“Count 2, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021; at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District in a public space gathered yourselves to harass and cause unnecessary alarm and panic in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 168 (1)(e) and punishable under section 168 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
“Count 3, that you the above-named defendants on February 13, 2021, at Lekki Toll Plaza in the Yaba Magisterial District did fail to comply with the restriction/ prohibition Quarantine law which prohibit any social gathering to avoid spreading and contracting of coronavirus and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 5 of the Quarantine Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004 and domesticated under Public Health Law of the Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015,” it reads.
Mr. Eazi gives lover, Temi Otedola, early Valentine’s Day treat
Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, Mr. Eazi, has given his lover, Temi Otedola, a heartwarming Valentine’s Day treat.
It’s just two days to Valentine’s Day, however, the Empawa head honcho decided to shower love and affection for his partner.
He shared photos and videos of the duo enjoying their time together on a special date night.
Indeed, the scenery was magnificent and enthralling.
Mr. Eazi and Temi have been dating for four years. Their love story has remained one of the most fascinating in the entertainment industry.
During an interview session with journalists, the singer-cum-songwriter described how he met Temi; the younger sister of his music colleague, DJ Cuppy, in London, The United Kingdom.
The musician said:
“I met Temi in London.
It was an event and her sister invited me.
“Her sister was playing at the event somewhere in Nightbridge and she said oh come out, follow me to this event. So I followed her to the event and then she was ‘deejaying’ and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her.
“Not really, she didn’t like to meet my sister, you know, she invited her sister, she invited me.
“And by the time her sister came, she was already playing, so her sister came to the table and it was me and her.
“So, obviously, you have to socialise, so I said, Hi what’s up, my name is Mr. Eazi.”
