Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to ‘step away’ from music… Read more

Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, Adebola Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni made major headlines on Saturday, February 13 for joining several Nigerian youths in protesting against the reopening of Lekki Tollgate.

Mr Macaroni was arrested during the early hours of Saturday, February 13 for participating in the #OccupyLagos protest. Although he has since been granted bail alongside other arrested protesters, he has continued to air his grievances and displeasure at the Nigerian government.

The popular comedian accused the government of inciting tribal conflict and pandemonium in the country. In his Twitter post during the early hours of Sunday, February 14, Mr Macaroni revealed that he is a patriotic citizen of the country, however, the government was hellbent on creating division amongst its people.

Here is what the comedian tweeted on the microblogging site;

“The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace.

We will come back to my matter later.”

Peruzzi

Nigerian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Peruzzi has revealed that he will be stepping away from music due to his current health condition.

On his social media platform on Friday, February 12, the singer signed to Davido’s DMW revealed that he had a bad spine. Peruzzi real name Tobechukwu Victor Okoh stated that his doctor wanted him to step away from strenuous activities due to his health challenge.

In his Twitter post, Peruzzi pleaded with his fans to remember him in their prayers.

Announcing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, Peruzzi wrote;

“So MRI shows my spine is f***ed.

The doctor says not to stress; work out or perform for now.

Kinda scary but yea, we move.

Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This.”

Ronke Odusanya

Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has denied allegations that a magistrate court in Lagos State asked her to conduct a DNA test on her daughter.

This is coming several weeks after she was embroiled in a fiasco with her partner, Olarenwaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago.

Celebrity Gist gathered that when the matter came up in court on Wednesday, Saheed; through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

Since the allegations surfaced on social media, Ronke Odusanya quickly took to social media to deny the claims.

Here is what she shared;

While my silence will be taken for cowardice; I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself.

I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and fact-less information.

The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative.

“Remember you did not make me, you cannot break me.

Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what.

Investigate before publishing.

For the platform used for peddling such absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate.”

Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Ministries openly criticized the concept of feminism in a social media post during the week.

According to the clergyman, Feminism is not ideal in a Christian home as it is detrimental to the growth of a family. He mentioned that it would lead to strife in the home.

Read what he opined on social media;

“SOME PASTORS’ WIVES ARE FEMINISTS, Fighting for Equality in their homes and on Pulpits. They have weakened the Foundations of their Husbands’ ministry. And seriously adulterated the Sacredness of their Marriage.”

He continued;

“Some Ministers of God just allow PEACE to reign in their Home; so as not to raise the dust that would sink the Sailing Boat, THE “PEACE” in some Ministers’Homes is a Camouflaged Peace, because the Head of the Home is Submissive and doing everything the Wife insisted you be done.”

“But the Terrible Inherent Danger is that a terrible Seed of Rebellion and Stubbornness is being unconsciously Sown into the Children’s Heart; which would gradually begin to blossom uncontrollably.

ANY MOVEMENT THAT QUESTIONS ANY ASPECT OF THE WORD OF GOD, Originates from the Devil the Hater of The Marriage Instituted by God. #mikebamiloye”

Ric Hassani

Nigerian recording artiste, Ric Hassani revealed in a Twitter post that he was robbed by officers dressed in military fatigue on Friday, February 12.

Ric Hassani made this revelation during the early hours of Saturday, February 13.

Narrating his ordeal on social media, Hassani wrote;

I didn’t want to have to say this, but I got robbed yesterday.

1 pm, Freedom way, broad daylight, by men posing as soldiers.

Entered my car, rough handled my manager; collected our phones, almost snatched my car.

I really didn’t want to have to say this.”

He continued;

“I really didn’t want to have to say anything.

I handled yesterday like nothing happened.

In fact, I like to see these things as beneath me to be honest; Thieves are not meant to move me.

I would buy another phone and move but you, you still would keep having to steal to survive.

Terrible.”

Nigeria is really a ‘wan kain’ place to be honest.

I honestly feel fixing Nigeria will take an insane amount of work that is truly beyond any of us BUT, we should all play our part to really really helping this country, coz it really needs SERIOUS help.

God be with us.”

