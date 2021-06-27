Celebrity Gist: Peter, Mike show off degrees from Benin Republic, Nina undergoes plastic surgery. More…

Peter Okoye, Mike Ezuronye bag Honorary degrees from Benin Republic institution

Nigerian entertainers, Peter Okoye and Mike Ezuronye have both bagged honorary doctorate degrees from Escae-Benin University, a prominent higher institution located in Benin Republic.

The singer, Peter Okoye made it known that he received the honour on Thursday, June 24; while Mike made his own announcement on Friday, June 25.

Dino Melaye denies marriage rumours

Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has reacted to speculations of him dating, marrying or impregnating some ladies.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the single dad of three wrote;

“Na wa oooo.

Dino wan marry A, Dino give B belle, Dino is dating C, all lori iro….haba!!!!

Make una no worry i go soon marry…koboko na im she go take follow una.

Jobless people.

I beg give me toothpick make l comot one kpomo wey hang for my molar.

SDM”

Femi Fani-Kayode defends Sugar Daddies following murder of Super TV CEO, Uwaifo Ataga.



The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has disagreed with the ideology of some Nigerians that Super TV boss, Uwaifo Ataga deserved to be killed by his side chic because he was cheating on his wife.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, June 26, Fani-Kayode opined that just because Ataga went to a hotel to sleep with a 21-year-old lady doesn’t mean he should be butchered.

According to him, Ataga was murdered just because he had a high libido.

He wrote;

“Mr. Usifo Ataga was butchered in cold blood. The fact that he went to a hotel to sleep with a 21-year-old woman does not mean he deserves to be butchered.

“He was slaughtered and gutted like a barbecue pig in an abbatoir and his blood was drained simply because he has a high libido and a weakness for women.

Some people are now trying to rationalise his murder and justify it and they are claiming that he “deserved what he got!” This is utterly shameful.

“This man was BUTCHERED in cold-blood by a cowardly, worthless, dangerous, conflicted, psychotic, drug-crazed, sociopathic, psychopathic, predatory, wicked, heartless prostitute & monstrous sex maniac who stole his money after cutting his throat and slicing open his stomach.

“She watched him die slowly and probably enjoyed every minute of it as the demons in her rejoiced and screamed “hail satan!”.

This was a triumph for the devil and no-one else and the man was the victim whilst this heartless Dalilah and Jezebel that gutted him was the predator.”

Gospel artistes, Tope Alabi, Alaseyori perform at Odion Ighalo’s birthday party



Former Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo invited Gospel music singers, Tope Alabi and Alaseyori to perform at separate worship session at his 32nd birthday ceremony on Friday, June 25.

Ighalo’s act is coming several days after Tope Alabi criticized her colleague for the renowned gospel hit, ‘Oniduro Mi’. At the time, Alabi stated that Alaseyori’s single does not glorify God.

Meanwhile, both singers appear to have settled the squabble, Alaseyori called on her fans to respect Alabi who is like a mother to her. Alabi also thanked her fans for standing with her.

To commemorate this year’s birthday, Ighalo separately invited both singers to lead his family in a private worship session.

Watch the video below.

Nkiru Umeh, Nollywood actress reveals how lack of self control will be the end of men



Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh took to her social media platform, Instagram to admonish men to be in control of their urge for romance and love making.

According to the actress, most men have lost their lives due to their inability to remain faithful to their better half or simply because they are covetous.

The actress wrote in part in an Instagram post on Saturday,

“From the generation in the Bible to this 21st century.

Sex has been the easiest and fastest means of destruction for men.

Great men go down like chickens because of sexual urge.

Men deny competent women positions, contracts, sponsorships, favors….and this list goes on….because of sexual urge. I repeat! Any man that has control over this, has really solved 80% of his problems on earth.”

Nina, ex-BBNaija housemate conveyed in wheelchair at airport after plastic surgery

Reality tv star, Nina shared a video of herself being conveyed on a wheelchair at an airport in the United States following her recent plastic surgery.

The star who went for a derriere enlargement surgery updated her fans with a video on Instagram to reveal that the surgery was a success.

Nina has now joined the burgeoning list of Nigerian celebrities who have gone under the knife.

Watch the video below.

