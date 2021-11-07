CELEBRITY GIST: Splendour in Chicago as Mamora twins wed. Fela honoured in London. More...

Splendor in Chicago as Minister Mamora’s twin daughters marry same day

The twin daughters of the Minister of State for Health, Senator Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Oluwadahun Taiwo, and Oluwadara Kehinde walked down the aisle with their respective husbands on the same day.

The nuptial ceremony took place in Chicago, United States during the week. It was attended by acquaintances of the minister and his family, as well as other dignitaries.

The twins, Dahun and Dara also got engaged on the same day in January this year.

Afrobeats pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti honored with blue plaque in London

The late Afrobeats connoisseur Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has been honored with a blue plaque in Shepherd’s Bush, London, United Kingdom.

The musical maverick and social activist was recognized by English Heritage, a charity that manages historic monuments.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the recipients must have been dead for at least 20 years and must have lived at the location they are being connected with for either a long time or during an important period, such as when writing their seminal work or creating their key invention.

According to reports, an honorary blue plaque was mounted on the 12 Stanlake Road residence at Shepherd’s Bush, a district of West London, where Fela first lived when he came to the UK to study music.

Aisha Yesufu defends skit makers who visited VP Osinbajo

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has refused to join the bandwagon of youths condemning a coterie of popular skit makers for visiting the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock on Thursday, November 4.

This visitation infuriated Nigerians, especially the youths, who questioned why the comedians who should speak truth to people in power were dining with politicians.

Activist Aisha Yesufu has now weighed in. She stated that Taaooma, alongside other skit makers who paid the Vice President a visit shouldn’t apologize if their intentions were for a noble cause.

Read what she wrote below:

Actress Zainab Balogun mourns cousin who died in Ikoyi building collapse

Nollywood actress Zainab Balogun has mourned her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who died in the unfortunate 21-storey building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Read also: CELEBRITY GIST: DJ Cuppy contemplates death. Funke Akindele regrets her marriage. More gists

The body of Samuel Iwelu, a UK returnee, was retrieved from the rubble of the collapsed building and confirmed dead on Friday, November 5.

Taking to her social media accounts, Zainab Balogun, described Samuel as “more than her cousin”

Here is the tribute that she paid below.

Jay-Z deactivates Instagram account 24 hours after launching it

American businessman and entertainer Shawn Corey Carter otherwise known as Jay-Z deactivated his Instagram account barely 24 hours after he joined the social media platform.

On Tuesday, November 2, Jay-Z stunned fans by launching an Instagram account. It was an unexpected move from the billionaire entertainment polymath, who rarely uses social media.

After joining, he followed only his wife, Beyoncé, and also promoted the recently released movie, The Harder They Fall, which he helped produced as a co-executive.

An attempt to visit @jayz on Instagram presents the error message, “User not found.”

See the result below.

At least eight die during Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival

At least eight people were confirmed dead by authorities following a crowd surge at American rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Friday, November 5.

The concert held at Houston’s NRG Park, United States.

The concert was reportedly attended by approximately 50,000 people, including Travis’ partner Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña addressing a press conference on Saturday revealed that the surge happened at 9pm when Travis Scott was on stage to perform.

The Astroworld Festival in a statement on Saturday, condoled those who lost loved ones and cancelled the second day of the festival.

Here is the official statement released on Astroworld’s official Instagram page.

Actress Eucharia Anunobi chides people who flaunt on social media

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi took to her Instagram page to slam people who are fond of flaunting their wealth on social media for approval.

According to the ‘Glamour Girls’ actress, people who flaunt on social media suffer from low self-esteem.

She wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday:

“Boasting of what you have , showing off your material acquisitions which is nothing but vanity, things that will soon turn to rust , that will be devoured by moth , on social media or anywhere is an exhibition of low self esteem and foolishness. ( Have you not seen / heard of the recently collapsed building in Lagos State and seizures of peoples property cum freezing of their accounts )

Foolish people always land in the grave that they dug with their mouth .”

Listen to what the veteran actress had to say about flaunting of assets on social media:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now