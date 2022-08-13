Celebs storm storm Mercy Chinwo’s Port Harcourt traditional wedding (Photos)

Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo and pastor Blessed Uzochikwa held their traditional wedding ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday, August 12.

The ceremony was attended by numerous religious figures and mainstream celebrities, including Adesua Etomi, her husband, Banky W whose real name is Bankole Wellington, Chi gurl, Waje and several others.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband held their marriage introduction on July 18 in Port Harcourt.

A few weeks after their introduction ceremony in Rivers state, the couple sealed their union with a court wedding on August 4th.

Here are photos from their traditional wedding ceremony below.

