Censors Board warns filmmakers on unethical content

The Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has cautioned filmmakers against churning out content that glamourise ritual killing and other criminal acts.

The Executive Director of NFVCB,

Shaibu Husseini, made the call during a stakeholders meeting held at the agency’s Lagos Zonal office in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday.

Shaibu also discussed strategies to guarantee that there was no smoking in Nigeria’s film industry.

He directed stakeholders and practitioners to ensure tobacco use is kept to a minimum to mark the World Tobacco Free Day in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:LASTMA to prosecute skits, filmmakers over unauthorised use of kits

The NFVCB boss stressed that content that glorifies crime, ritual killings and other actions damage the nation’s reputation abroad.

He said: “There will be enforcement on such, because we frown at these things.

“We should no longer be doing analogue at a time when we should be talking about digital, and we have agreed to digitalize the process.

“I found out that one of the reasons people are bypassing the board and releasing films without classification is because of the tedious process of getting your films on DVD. It is time-consuming, and the process is cumbersome.

“Therefore, we are committed to providing a service that will be convenient for the filmmakers. They can stay in the comfort of their homes wherever they are, upload their films, pay online, see how the film is being processed, and then print their certificates online.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now