Business
Central African Republic May soon adopt bitcoin as payment option
Central African Republic (CAR) is set to become the first country in Africa to adopt bitcoin as a means of payment, following a draft pushed by its Ministry of Digital Economy and the Ministry of Finance.
The two ministries proposed a cryptocurrency bill which has been signed by the lower house of the Parliament of CAR, and it would be regulated for its domestic cryptoasset industry.
Prior to CAR’s recent effort to adopt bitcoin, Ripples Nigeria had reported that El Salvador officially announced bitcoin as its second official currency to support the country’s economy.
Since El Salvador adopted BTC in September 2021, the cryptocurrency has reportedly improved its tourist economy and business growth. It is believed that CAR is looking to tap into these benefits.
Read also: Bitcoin skeptics are losing credibility —Crypto investor, Michael Saylor
Confirming CAR’s entry into the cryptocurrency community, Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “The Central African Republic adopts bitcoin.”
In Africa, the adoption of bitcoin has been slow among governments, and this has weighed on the usage of cryptocurrency for payment, with a country like Nigeria directing banks to lock accounts connected to cryptoassets.
Central African Republic’s adoption of bitcoin would draw BTC holders to the country, as individuals have been demanding for payment options aside from bitcoin being an investment asset.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...