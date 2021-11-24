Centre for women development to spend N1bn on post covid-19 skill acquisition

The National Centre for Women Development, an agency under the Ministry of Women Affairs plans to spend the sum of N1 Billion as COVID-19 intervention programmes, documents from the Federal Ministry of Finance have shown.

In the documents that were released by the Federal Ministry of Finance in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the National Centre for Women Development, said the sum of N1 billion will be expended on jobs creation scheme.

And, under the deal, National Centre for Women Development said it will carry out vocational skill training in the six-geo political zones across Nigeria.

The scheme was captured as ‘Job creation scheme post covid-19 equipment for vocational skills training in the six geo-political zones’ in the document.

The Centre however, did not disclose the exact location in each of the political zones the training was to be held.

When MAWA Foundation sought an explanation from the Women Centre, on the specific locations the training was conducted and the number of persons trained in each of the political zones, Mr. Innocent, in charge of vocational training at the centre, and who spoke via telephone, said he could not speak on the issue at the moment.

