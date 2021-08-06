‘Certificate forgery allegation laughable, unfounded,’ says Reps spokesman, Kalu

The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, on Friday, described allegations that he forged his academic certificates as an orchestrated plot to tarnish his image.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He was reacting to an alleged certificate forgery and impersonation suit filed against him by one Okechukwu Ezeala.

The plaintiff had in the originating summon alleged that names in Kalu’s primary and secondary school certificates which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 elections are completely different from his present names.

But the House spokesman expressed optimism that he would be vindicated on the matter.

He said: “Maybe the name Rep. Benjamin Kalu is so sparkling clean for a politician who is rising. So, this is their way of attempting to sprinkle imaginary dents on my image.

“As a lawyer, I should have confidence in our judicial system and they have not failed me previously. They won’t start now.

“It is sub-judicial to begin to discuss the content of the matter in detail. Let’s be patient and allow the court to take a position on this.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Obaseki

“Again, my constituents, friends, and family should not worry as it will end in praise for what God cannot do does not exist. They shall gather and take counsel but it shall not stand. Only the counsel of God shall stand.

“Let them dent my image. I am confident the truth will clean it. After all, when I signed for politics, I signed for smear campaigns like this.

“I have my eyes on the ball, it does not matter how threatened they are. I am going for the goal and not perturbed at all. They know this and that’s why they are paying all media platforms to discuss my simple change of name as illegal.

“The last I checked, it is within my right to choose how to be addressed and to document it legally as prescribed by law.

” So, because I changed my surname, it makes my certificates forged certificates. Quite laughable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions