CERTIFICATE FORGERY: Court sacks suit against Obaseki

A suit accusing Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki of certificate forgery has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit had claimed the governor forged his academic certificate and prayed the court to disqualify him from taking part in the upcoming governorship election in the state over the alleged forgery.

The suit was filed by Edobor Williams, Ugesia Godwin and Amedu Anakhu.

However, when the matter came up in the court on Monday, June 29, Obaseki’s accusers, their lawyers and even the governor were seen in the court.

Consequently, the presiding judge, Justice Anwuli Chikere, struck out the case.

Obaseki recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was screened out from the party’s primary election over supposed discrepancies in his academic certificates.

The governor, who later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is now the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19, gubernatorial election in the state.

