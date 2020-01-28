CERTIFICATE FORGERY: I feel happy now, Ifeanyi Ubah says as NECO confirms results

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is facing a legal battle over his senatorial seat, has expressed joy following the National Examination Council (NECO) confirmation of his results.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had twice sacked Ubah as a senator over alleged certificate forgery.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja, recently asked parties in the matter to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a motion filed before the court by Ubah.

While the matter is still pending in court, NECO has confirmed that the embattled senator and member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), passed seven out of the eight subjects he sat for in 2003.

Ubah’s result confirmation was contained in a letter the Head of the Department of Legal and Board Affairs of NECO, Comfort Kolo, addressed to the National Secretary of the YPP, Vidiyeno Bamaiyi.

According to NECO, YPP had written the examination to furnish it with details of Ubah’s results.

The letter NECO sent to YPP in response to its request has its reference number as NECO/R/LGS/V. 20/006, and dated January 23, 2020.

The examination body said that the senator was in June 2003 given a statement of results that contained the subjects he passed and the grades.

The results are English Language (C6), Mathematics (C6), Government (C6), Economics (C5), Literature in English (C5), Commerce (C5) and Christian Religious Studies (C6).

The body explained that it did not include biology in the statement of results since the senator scored F9 in it.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on the development, Ubah said his opponents went to the court with a copy of his statement of results which indicated that he failed biology.

“I am happy that NECO has cleared my name and vindicated my innocence of the charges preferred against me at the FCT High Court,” he said.

The Senator representing Anambra South, who said he was currently, a 400 level law student of Baze University, Abuja, further noted that he sat for the NECO examination in 2003 at Cardoso High School, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Lagos.

