Certificate forgery suit filed by APC against Obaseki begins

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will begin hearing in the certificate forgery case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, today, Monday, November 16.

The APC had instituted the case in July, 2020, asking the court to quash the nomination of Obaseki by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September governorship poll which the incumbent won, defeating Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

The APC has engaged the services of a top legal team of five Senior Advocates of Nigeria led by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Akin Olujimi.

Read also: Gov Obaseki, Shaibu sworn-in for second term, make promises

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed had fixed today after a request by Olujimi and an APC chieftain in Edo State, Edobor Williams, with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, joined in the suit marked FHC/B/CS/74/2020.

The plaintiffs are praying the court for an order disqualifying Obaseki on the grounds that he supplied false information on oath to INEC, an act they say is contrary to Section 31(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

In June, the University of Ibadan had confirmed that Obaseki was a product of the institution while the Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, said the Edo Governor gained admission in 1976 and studied Classics, and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

Join the conversation

Opinions