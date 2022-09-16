Chacha Eke opens up on wrecking properties due to her bipolarity

Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke in a video shared on Instagram platform has revealed she has destroyed home appliances, equipment and other household properties.

The actress earlier today was reacting to the video of a teenage-looking boy who was seen destroying home appliances because his mother collected his cellphone from him.

Reacting to the video, Chacha Eke stated that she ‘sees herself in the boy’. She stated that the young man is suffering from mental illness and he should be curbed immediately.

The actress stated that she has been in a similar position with the boy.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the actress disclosed that she was bipolar.

“This morning I watched a viral video of a twelve-year-old boy who literally wreaked his mum’s house because she seized his phone. I’m making this video hoping it gets to the mum,” she said in the video.

Read also:Actress Chacha Eke hints at possible reunion with estranged husband

According to the actress, what transpired at the home of the young man, is a sign of mental illness.

“Ma’am contrary to the opinion in the comment section, your boy is sick, he is mentally ill. Because I recognise myself through your son. I have wreaked household properties, equipment and all sort at different times,” she added.

Here is the video of the boy’s speaking about his mental illness.

Listen to Chacha Eke’s reaction below.

Eke has spoken about her mental health ailment on numerous occasions on social media.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now