Chacha Eke’s estranged husband, Austin Faani denies domestic violence claims

Austin Faani, the estranged husband of Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke has addressed allegations that he has been physically assaulting his partner.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Chacha Eke announced that she was walking away from her marriage based on domestic violence allegations.

The actress mentioned that it was preferable she ‘quit while she was still alive than leave as a corpse’. She went on to state other reasons for deciding to walk away from her union with the movie director.

However, in a statement shared on Austin Faani’s Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28, the movie director mentioned that he is not a violent person, hence, he has no reason to assault the mother of his children.

His statement reads;

“I am not a violent person.

Personally, I detest violence in any form.

“I have never raised any hand in any woman in my life including my wife.

“Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it, the one person who started the talk will in due time continue to talk.

Let light lead.”

