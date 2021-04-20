Chad military kills 300 rebels after attempted incursion | Ripples Nigeria

The Chadian Army said its military killed 300 rebels who waged a major incursion into the Northern part of the country, adding that it also lost five of its soldiers in the exchange of gunfire with the insurgents.

In a statement on Tuesday by the army spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, the heavily armed rebel group launched a raid from its rear base in Libya on April 11, the same day Chad’s presidential election was taking place.

The raid, according to Agouna, which was coordinated by a rebel group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), saw “more than 300 rebels neutralised and claimed the lives of five martyrs or government troops.”

He added that 36 soldiers were wounded in the fighting while 150 rebels were captured alive, including three senior officials.

The government also said that the rebel offensive in the provinces of Tibesti and Kanem was over.

