Chadian Military Council lifts curfew imposed after Deby's death | Ripples Nigeria

The Chadian Military Council has lifted a curfew it imposed on the country following the death of President Idris Deby on April 20 and the installation of his son, Maj. Gen. Mahamat Deby Itno.

Chad had remained tense since Deby died from wounds sustained in fighting with rebel forces, and witnessed massive demonstrations in N’Djamena and the south against what the opposition branded an “institutional coup d’etat”, a demonstration that led to the killing of six people.

READ ALSO: Shooting reported in Chadian capital, confusion over fate of Deby’s son

The curfew which was an overnight restriction that barred people from leaving their homes between 6pm and 5am, was lifted on Sunday via a decree signed by the military council’s spokesman, Azem Bermandoa Agouna.

“After evaluating the steps initially taken by the transitional military council (CMT) across the country and the security situation, the curfew is hereby lifted,” the decree said.

By Isaac Dachen

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/2/chad-military-council-lifts-curfew-imposed-after-deby-death

Join the conversation

Opinions