Chadian soldiers kill 20 Boko Haram fighters, free 12 hostages | Ripples Nigeria

Chadian soldiers on Thursday killed 20 Boko Haram fighters and freed 12 civilians, including nine children, abducted in the Lake Chad area.

The Chadian Communications Minister, Cherif Mahamat Zene, told journalists in N’Djamena, the country’s capital on Friday.

He said: “On September 17, Boko Haram fighters raided a village in the restive zone and kidnapped civilians.

“The army pursued the raiders and attacked them on Thursday in Barkalam, near the Nigerian border, killed 15 terrorists and freed 12 civilians.”

Boko Haram fighters had killed at least 36,000 people and displaced more than two million others from their homes since 2011.

The violence has since spread to Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

