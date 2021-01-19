Chairman-elect dies two days after victory in Kano local council election

The newly-elected Chairman of Bebeji local council area of Kano State, Ali Namadi, is dead.

He died at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Namadi was elected in last Saturday’s local council election in the state.

The spokesman of the late chairman’s campaign organization, Ibrahim Tiga, confirmed his death to journalists.

He said Namadi would be buried on Tuesday morning at his hometown in Bebeji.

However, the cause of his death has not been ascertained.

Details later…

