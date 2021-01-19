Latest Politics

Chairman-elect dies two days after victory in Kano local council election

January 19, 2021
Chairman-elect dies two days after victory in Kano local council election
By Ripples Nigeria

The newly-elected Chairman of Bebeji local council area of Kano State, Ali Namadi, is dead.

He died at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Namadi was elected in last Saturday’s local council election in the state.

The spokesman of the late chairman’s campaign organization, Ibrahim Tiga, confirmed his death to journalists.

He said Namadi would be buried on Tuesday morning at his hometown in Bebeji.

However, the cause of his death has not been ascertained.

Details later…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */