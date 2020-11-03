Chairperson, Imo panel on police brutality, threatens to close sitting as only two petitions received

The Imo State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into police brutality and related extra-judicial killings have threatened to cease sitting if no petition is submitted after two weeks.

Chairperson of the commission, Florence Duruoha-Igwe said only two petitions have been submitted.

She said this during the inaugural sitting of the panel on Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

”It is regrettable that in spite of all the efforts toward publicity, only two petitions have been submitted.

”I hope that aggrieved citizens of the state would avail themselves the opportunity to ventilate their grievances,” she said.

”The commission has six weeks within which to conclude its assignment. I urge all concerned to cooperate with us,” she said.

According to her, the commission will not entertain unnecessary adjournements.

Mrs Duruoha-Igwe also said the panel would determine officers responsible for the brutality, recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

The commission, which is made up of 16 members, is also expected to identify all those who have made claims of police brutality, investigate them and make appropriate recommendations, including possible compensations and sanctions.

