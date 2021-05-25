Champion Breweries, Lasaco among top losers as investors lose N19.06bn in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock exchange lost N19.06 billion on the second day of trading after the equity capitalisation dropped to N19.940 trillion on Tuesday.

The equity capitalization at the close of business on the floor of the stock market on Monday was N19.956 trillion.

The All Share Index also fell by 0.08 percent to slip from 38,287.58 to 38,256.76 on Tuesday.

Investors traded 250.20 million shares valued at N1.55 billion in 3,534 deals today.

However, this was higher than the 141.14 million shares worth N1.09 billion that exchanged hands in 3,566 deals on Monday.

C&I Leasing led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.40 percent to move from N4.06kobo to N4.46kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained 8.82 percent during trading, to increase its share price from N0.68kobo to N0.74kobo per share.

Chi Plc share price rose by N7.27 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Neimeth share price increased by N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.83kobo from N1.71kobo.

Initiate Plc gained 6.82 percent in share price to move from N0.44kobo to N0.47kobo per share at the end of trading.

Lasaco topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.11kobo during trading to drop from N1.54kobo to N1.43kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price declined from N2.12kobo to N2 per share following a loss of N0.12kobo in its share price.

AIICO share price plunged by 4.96 percent to end trading at N1.15kobo from N1.21kobo per share.

Chams share price declined from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

Mansard completed the list as its share price fell by 4.44 percent to end trading at N0.86kobo from N0.90kobo per share.

Courtville was the most active stock as investors traded 36.85 million shares worth N7.47 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.18 million and valued at N649.41 million.

Jaiz was next with 25.85 million shares traded at a cost of N14.83 million.

Chams reported 16.09 million shares worth N3.22 million while Sterling Bank recorded over 13.67 million traded shares at a value of N21.81 million.

