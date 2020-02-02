Latest Sports

CHAMPION! Djokovic extends Australian Open record with win over Thiem

February 2, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Novak Djokovic has defeated Dominic Thiem in the men’s singles final of the 2020 Australian Open, thereby extending his record in Melbourne.

The Serbian has now won the title a total of eight times, and it makes it a total of 17 Grand Slam titles.

The 32-year-old came from behind to win 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 against Thiem, who was seeking his first ever Grand Slam title.

Defeat for the Austrian means he has missed the opportunity to grab a Grand Slam title a third time, having also lost two French Open finals.

“You have a lot more time in your career and I am sure you will get Grand Slam trophies,” Djokovic tells Thiem after the win

“I would like to thank my team, my family, my brother is here – thank you for coming all the way to Australia for some quality brother time and hopefully you enjoyed it.”

Thiem had said: “I would like to start with a huge congrats to Novak. Amazing achievement and to all your team. Unreal what you have been doing all these years. I’m proud and happy I can compete in these times and period of tennis. I fell short but I hope I can get revenge soon.

Djokovic will return to the top of the world rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal, when they are published on Monday.

